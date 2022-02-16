Will the Raptors finish top-6 in the East?

An 8-game win streak has put the Raptors in a position to avoid the play-in tournament. With the Celtics coming on strong, plus the Nets and 76ers loading up at the trade deadline, can Toronto finish in the top 6? Listen to the full episode on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: Will the Raptors finish top six in the East when it's all said and done? What is your confidence in that? How many Nick Nurse guitar strums will you give that one out of 10?

KATIE HEINDL: That's a bad metric for me. It's a hated metric. I mean, it's tougher now than it was two months ago, even a month ago. Just like, the Celtics are kind of getting their legs back under them again. I think things are obviously going to clarify more for the Nets than I honestly would say for the Sixers. Same for the Bucks.

I wouldn't count out the Hornets, you know? I really wouldn't. I guess my urgency at them having to be sixth, I don't have it.

AMIT MANN: It's not there. You don't have it.

KATIE HEINDL: No, I mean, I don't have the urgency of them needing-- so my confidence check--

AMIT MANN: Yeah, I got you.

KATIE HEINDL: --is not going to be like, yeah, absolutely, they're going to get there. They definitely have a shot. But they have to play consistently. And aside from that stretch, that recent stretch of games, we haven't really seen that yet of the team this season. So, while I do think they're definitely going to be in playoff contention, I'm not sure. I am not sure that I feel confident saying exactly what spot they will make it to. Because they go up and down, these guys.

AMIT MANN: They do. They do have, when it comes to strength of schedule, they have the eighth most favorable. But they do have a 10 game stretch. Listen to the stretch here. It's in March. They got Cavs, Spurs, Suns, Nuggets, Lakers, Clippers, Lakers again, 76ers, Bulls, Cavs. Lakers, who knows what they're going to be? But that's a very difficult stretch. Then outside of that, it's a lot easier.

And some of those games are on the road, too. They got a six game road trip in that stretch. So that's a difficult one. And those are kind of your make or break stretches of your season. So I find it hard to see them getting that top six just because of the trade that happened. Because I was a little bit lukewarm on the Nets and 76ers because of their respective issues.

But now, they've swapped the issues. And now, I guess there are no issues apparently. Or we'll see.

KATIE HEINDL: We'll see. We'll see.

AMIT MANN: You're not sure about James Harden, which I don't blame you. Who knows? He might get bored in Philly, too. And then now what? Now what's he going to do? Is he going to solve--

KATIE HEINDL: It's more just, like, the duo. It's, like, the duo of Embiid and Harden, you know? I won't get too far into it. But when you've promised-- Morey has promised them both the team. So that will be interesting to see how that clarifies. Because only one person can be-- on that team, that is a team that wants a guy. They've wanted a guy for a long time. That was the problem with Ben Simmons, right, and Embiid together. So you've got yourself in a situation where you have two guys again. We'll see.

AMIT MANN: Yeah, especially with that article that came up from Jake Fisher today. And this is an article. You don't know what's true or what's not. But apparently, James Harden reportedly didn't like the playing style of the Nets. Kevin Durant, Steve Nash, they wanted more of a free-flowing style. Mike D'Antoni, too, who was the coach of James Harden in Houston. While James, he wanted iso ball. He wanted iso James Harden. Everyone kind of work around me.

Meanwhile, you have the Godzilla of NBA scorers in league history in Kevin Durant right beside you. But you want to do iso James Harden ball and everyone just kind of work around me. OK. That's the level of delusion that I don't even understand. I don't get it. So, to your point, you're right. How is that going to work? I don't know. We'll have to see. I could see Joel Embiid taking a step back. Because I think he has that in his nature to do that.

And we'll see what happens with James Harden. We'll see how this all breaks down. Because it's going to be a tricky one. But I think the top eight, I feel like, has been solidified. I think those eight teams are going to stay there. I mean that doesn't matter as much because of the play-in tournament. But what I'm also saying is that those are the teams that are going to end up winning the play-in tournament, too.

So, in some form, I don't think the Hornets or Hawks or Wizards are going to get there. The Knicks are an embarrassment to their franchise and to the city, all that. So, that's going to stay there.

KATIE HEINDL: They're back to being the Knicks, you mean?

AMIT MANN: Yeah, exactly. I have video from earlier on the season. Oh, man. I forget who made it. I wish I could shout it out. But it was a terrific video. I mean, Knicks fans going nuts and all that fun stuff.

KATIE HEINDL: Oh, the NYC Underground one?

AMIT MANN: That's it. Yes, that's it. That was terrific. A meme that keeps on giving. There's, like, four or five in there, mainly the fellow who was just like-- [GRUMBLES]

Yeah, I think all those teams are going to stay. So will the Raptors get in the top six? It's hard to see it. Because I just don't see any of those top six teams kind of going away. And by top six, I mean the Nets going in there. And probably looks like the Celtics and Raptors are going to be seven and eight.

Oh, fun to get a series like that again, a couple of games. Wouldn't that be fun? That doesn't trigger bad memories, not at all. Anyways, that's kind of where I feel like it's going to land. I want to be wrong. I would love to be wrong. I would love to see the Raptors get in a top six spot. Because it's just a great example of their progression this season from where they were to the steps that they've made throughout the season of kind of growing as a team collectively both as a team, individually as players. It would be a great thing for them.

But I just don't know if it's going to be achievable this season because of the depth of the Eastern Conference. That's all it is. But it should be a fun season. Katie, closing thoughts? Anything comes to mind? Do you want to have DeMar DeRozan? Because he's been really fun. Holy.

KATIE HEINDL: I'm very happy for DeMar. That's all. I'm really happy for how solid the Bulls seem. They've gone through just as many difficult stretches of this season as the rest of the Eastern Conference and the league at large. But they've held it together. It's a really cohesive and great group. I just want to put the Jarrett Allen haters on blast.

He deserves that spot. And of course, there are optics of Cleveland going into it. Both things can be true. Both things can be true. But otherwise, no. That's it. I will, just again for the Raptors, I will just caution balance, like a realistic approach to this season. You will have a better time. You will have a better time if you approach it that way.

AMIT MANN: Yes, that is probably the best way to look at it is that if you just go in there with tempered expectations, I used that term earlier on the podcast. I think we're back there again, because of some of the trades that have happened. And I alluded to them already. Let's just enjoy this ride now. Because they are, at the very least, a team that's going to compete each and every night, with the exception of some of these stinkers that they have. The Falcons game being one of them.

Those are going to happen. But they're going to compete. And they're very fun. And they're going to grow. And next season, I could definitely see this team looking a little bit differently as they address some of the deficiencies that they have on the roster. And I mean, Masai and Bobby, they're very smart. If they wanted to really figure those out this year, they could have at the deadline. But they decided not to. Because that's just not the year.

