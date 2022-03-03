Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit PistonsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Toronto RaptorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Chris BoucherLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.