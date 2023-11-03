Raptors fall to 76ers despite play of Barnes, Schroder in loss

Amit Mann recaps the Raptors' 114-99 loss to the 76ers as Toronto falls to 2-4 on the season. Scottie Barnes and Dennis Schroder both were stellar while a key 3rd quarter stretch proved costly for the Raptors. Toronto managed to keep Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey relatively in check but a few other 76er starters took advantage of the extra attention on the duo. Pascal Siakam put up 11 points and had difficulty finding space against Nick Nurse's defence.

AMIT MANN: Hello, hello, hello. Here to recap the Raptors 114-99 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. A tough game for the Toronto Raptors, and we're going to break it all down with video this time, and also going forward. Video breakdowns, you got to love it.

So, here we go. Looking at some of the key stats as we usually do. 19 turnovers for the Raptors a lot of those live ball. The Raptors also ended a lot of quarters pretty poorly, specifically that third quarter. That was meh. And also Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre, Jr. combined for 56 points.

So, looking at this game, what decided? Well, as I mentioned, Kelly Oubre and Tobias Harris they combined for 56 points. The Raptors did a pretty good job actually on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With Joel, they were showing him a lot of different bodies. They were showing him little help at baseline help, where they were sitting on those spin moves. And once he did that, they were pouncing, contesting. Dennis Schroder had a really nice play. Chris Boucher had a couple of really nice plays.

Joel Embiid in this game, 8 of 22, 28 points, 13 free throws in which he made 12 of them, and also four turnovers. So when it comes to the 76ers and MVP candidate like Joel Embiid, you can't really ask for much more from that. They hustle, they tried, and also, not having a second center, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko hopefully comes back at some point.

That hurt the Raptors in this game as well, just not having enough size to compete with Joel Embiid in his second shifts within each half. That was a problem for them. And then also Tyrese Maxey. I mean, 18 points, 7 to 16. Not too bad between those two players. All, like, incredible players right there, 15 of 38. Those are the recipes for how you beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

With Tyrese, they're showing him a lot of different looks, they're trapping on ball screens, they had OG Anunoby on them. They had Scottie Barnes switching on to him at different points, and they're getting the ball out of their hands. And then when they're forcing the passes, Kelly Oubre, Tobias Harris, these guys, they were hitting their shots. Sometimes that's just how it goes.

But it was a live ball turnovers that really hurt the Raptors and also, the end of the third quarter. And I mentioned earlier, the Raptors didn't close a lot of quarters very well. At the end of the second quarter they get outscored 10 to 3. In the end of the third quarter, in the last, what, 2:51, they get outscored 15 to 4. That's a lot.

And how do you do that? Well, you know Gary Trent Jr., he misses a 15-footer-- by the way, with Gary, when we're getting back into that mode where if he's not hitting shots, what's he doing on the floor? And this was a game where he shot 2 of 5 from 3, 2 evade overall. He had three turnovers. It got to a point where it felt like he was chucking a little bit.

He's got to get better at making that extra pass and finding his teammates. There was windows where he could have done that. And I've been in the Gary Trent Jr. camp of give him an opportunity to make some plays, and maybe he'll do it. But so far, especially over the last few games, it hasn't really been that way. He has some turnovers down the stretch of this third quarter, which was really costly.

And also, I mean, Pat Beverley. The dude who said the Raptors don't have any dogs, well, it turned out that he was actually the dog at the end of that third quarter. He poked Malachi Flynn, went for a layup, and then later on, Malachi doesn't close out, or box out Pat Beverley on a free throw. They get the ball back. And that really got the momentum going for the 76ers.

And then some of the other shots the Raptors miss, Grady misses the floater, OK that's how it goes sometimes. Gary Trent Jr. misses a 3. Scottie Barnes misses a 3. Some of those are just, that's how the cookie crumbles a little bit with half court possessions and especially with this team as well.

And then on the other side, Kelly Oubre hits back to back 3's and Korkmaz also has a 3-point play. Actually, the last three plays of the third quarter for the 76ers, all 3-point plays. And then you add in that Chris Boucher had a turnover. He corralled an offensive rebound, then Korkmaz took the ball from him, and went the length of the floor, and that was the and one that I had just mentioned.

Some of these plays, you add them all together, and this is how down by double digits going into the fourth quarter. And then once we got there, the Raptors had moments where they were trying to rally. They got it down to single digits at a point, but then, again, it was Kelly Oubre who kind of silenced it a little bit and hit another couple of 3's.

So that's how it goes for the Raptors defensively. They did a lot of good things, as they usually have, and they had a chance. They kept on hustling, kept on pressing throughout this game, especially with the starters when they got back in the fourth quarter. But it wasn't enough in this case.

Offensively, for the Raptors and especially with what Nick Nurse was throwing at the Raptors, Pascal Siakam had a bit of a rough game, I guess you could say. You look at the stat line. It's 5 of 11, 10 points. He had six assists. But it was where Nick was putting Joel Embiid when Pascal Siakam had the ball on the wing. That's what was interesting. It was a lot of-- Joel has his foot at the edge of the paint, and it's pretty much like he's seeing two defenders looking going right at him.

And a few cases, Pascal did make the right pass. He found Jakob Poeltl for a couple of short range passes. He found OG Anunoby in the corner for a nice 3. But at the same time, you're hoping that he's just able to make a few more baskets. Like, he's your guy. He's one of your guys, at least, and he only had 10 points in this game. And maybe the Raptors had to get a little bit more creative with finding some place for him.

They had a case where they drew a pin down for Pascal with Dennis Schroder and he came off that screen and forced a switch. And then it was Melton, you know, and he sealed him really deep in the paint, and he was able to get a basket. Maybe it's more of those kinds of actions. But they need more from Pascal Siakam. The 3's weren't falling today. He shot 0 of 3 from 3-point range. And, I mean, it's one of those games. I suppose.

And then OG Anunoby, who actually had a couple of really nice drives in this one. A euro step early in the game, that really stuck out, and he had a couple of nice 3's. But it got to a point, again, with the 76ers as the game was going on that they were essentially challenging OG Anunoby to score on them. And it was Pat Beverley, Tyrese Maxey. They were switching on to him and he had to go to work a little bit. And he did a little bit. I mean, he got a few baskets out of those possessions.

But at the same time, there were also a few turnovers. And it wasn't a reliable avenue for offense for the Toronto Raptors. And he's also just-- he's not at that point yet where he can be your number one option for an extended amount of time. And then Jakob Poeltl, the Dennis Schroder pick and roll didn't pop as much because Joel Embiid is on the back end, and that's a different kind of challenge.

And so there were a couple of short range shots that Jakob tried, didn't really work out for him. But, I mean, again he did a great job defensively. Like, you can't really ask for much more from Jakob Poeltl defensively against Joel Embiid. Like there's a height and LBs difference between those two players. And he battled. He battled really hard throughout this game. He shot, what, 4 of 8. He had nine rebounds, 27 minutes. He had a couple of turnovers a few of those were in the live ball category, which the Raptors simply had way too much of.

But, I mean, again, just a tough game for Jakob, I guess offensively. But defensively, he really brought it. Scottie Barnes, 12 quick points in the first quarter. Again, these 3's just keep on falling. He made his first few, he shot 2 of 7 overall but I mean, the shots that he's making, the shots that he's taking, he's taking it with confidence, with a lot of fortitude.

And it's actually interesting that in a few of those possessions-- again, because the Raptors don't have a backup center, you had Scottie Barnes, and he's guarding Joel Embiid down in the post. And there were a few instances where I was like, you know, Scottie doesn't look as small anymore against Joel Embiid. And then, there was another possession where he's posting up Paul Reed and he's able to get a basket on him. And you know, Paul Reed's like 6' 9", 210. And he was making-- Scottie look pretty big against Paul Reed.

So a few moments where Scottie, again, is really flashing his potential and he's taken that shot from the mid-range. He had a pick and roll with Jakob Poeltl, and he hit that mid-range shot. He snaked it a little bit, and made that shot over Joel Embiid. Well, at least Joel Embiid was the closest defender.

Those kinds of shots, man. They opened up so many driving lanes. Like, it's not always going to be Joel Embiid protecting the rim. It's going to be different kinds of opponents. And if he's hitting that shot, like, now we're seeing more and more of his potential as a point guard, and he's shooting them with confidence, he's not hesitating at all. And then, again, like once he's able to get towards the rim, whether it be a post up or whether it's a face up and he's driving towards the basket, he's being really efficient.

You know, today, he shot 9 of 16. Another great effort for him and then, again, with some of these post-ups, he's finding the open man, he's finding cutters. There was a case late in that third quarter where he missed Chris Boucher diving towards the basket around the baseline. He was wide open. Maybe that's a momentum, shifting moment, who knows? But , overall Scottie, another great game from him. And again, continues to be extremely active on the defensive end.

Dennis Schroder, I mean, I'm just loving his determination. He continues to push the pace for this offense. There have been moments where they just haven't really had that gusto, that energy with their half court, or at least getting the ball up the floor. And you know, today he dictated that. He made that happen. And he was applying ball pressure throughout the game.

Melton definitely found out when, you know, Schrody poked the ball off of him, and he found Scottie for a dunk. And also that play where he drew an offensive foul on Joel Embiid. Like he helps baseline. Again, he's waiting for that spin. He's sitting on it and he does it, and he draws an offensive foul. Like these are really impressive plays by a player of a pretty small stature. And like I said, the pick and roll wasn't as potent this time around for the Raptors as it was in the previous game against the Bucks, but they did get a few possessions.

You know, they strung them together in the third quarter where they're able to get some of that going, and some of these shots. Like, I talk about the mid-range shot for Scottie Barnes, also it's really important for Dennis Schroder. Why? Because if he's able to hit these mid-range shots, and teams are so scared of his dribble penetration, of his ability to get towards the basket, the way he's able to turn corners.

If he's able to get defenses on their heels, and he's able to hit some of these mid-range shots, and also hit some of these floaters, he had a nice floater in the previous game against the Bucks over Brook Lopez. He missed this one in the 76ers game. But if he's able to find some consistency with this and makes that pick and roll between Jak and Dennis, that much more of a challenge for opposing teams to defend.

So that's kind of the recap here. There were some good moments, some bad moments, obviously. But the Raptors they moved to 2 and 4 and they'll look to rebound against Victor Wembanyama on Sunday. So there you go. I hope you enjoyed this. Please do rate, review, and subscribe on your podcast platform. And also on YouTube, like and subscribe there as well. We'll talk to you soon.