The Canadian Press

Hamilton defensive lineman Ted Laurent is a question-mark for Sunday's Grey Cup after missing practice Friday for the second straight day through illness. "I'm totally waiting on the (medical) reports," Ticats coach Orlondo Steinauer told reporters after training at Tim Hortons Field. "We're going to exhaust anything we can to let Teddy play. We'll also be prepared if he doesn't." Steinauer said the illness was not COVID-related. A four-time divisional all-star and two-time all-CFL selection, La