Host William Lou provides a daily summary of how COVID-19 is affecting the Raptors and the NBA at large.

- Raptors' travelling party tests negative

- Rudy Gobert donates $500,000 towards COVID-19 efforts

- Raptors, Jays, Blue Jays, Argonauts, TFC set up relief fund for arena staffers

- NBA looking at late-June, no fans, as best-case scenario