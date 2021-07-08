Raptors could start season in Toronto after Blue Jays cleared to return
The Blue Jays are targeting a July 30th return date after Ontario government clearance, paving the way for the Raptors to start training camp in Toronto in September.
Ashleigh Barty is the first women's No. 1 to win Wimbledon since 2016.
Lamar Odom will be looking for a better opponent after beating Aaron Carter.
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
Nikita Kucherov capitalized on his instantly-famous press conference, signing a deal with Bud Light.
Washington won a division title with an offense that struggled most of the season.
Barkevious Mingo was reportedly released on $25,000 bond.
It's been a tough couple days for Brendan Gallagher.
A civil lawsuit has been filed against Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse by former agent Warren LeGarie for breach of contract.
Nine years ago, the Raptors pursued Steve Nash but ended up signing Kyle Lowry, now regarded as the franchise's greatest ever player.
George Springer went out of his way to make a young fan's day.
Many fans baselessly speculated Andrei Vasilevskiy wore an oversized chest protector, after he stood close to the camera when shaking hands with Carey Price.
The parallels between the 2021 Phoenix Suns and 2019 Toronto Raptors are striking.
Even at 72, coach Gregg Popovich wasn't afraid to sprint with the rest of his coaching staff.
Despite Holiday and Tucker having different defensive assignments, the Suns remained one pick away from getting the matchup they wanted.
Former England striker Paul Mariner experienced football at its highest level, playing at the 1982 World Cup and winning both the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup. He saw a different side of the game when he took charge of a slumping Toronto FC in 2012. But he left a big impression wherever he went. Mariner’s death, after a battle with brain cancer, was announced by his family on Saturday. He was 68. “Paul lived a full life and was fortunate enough to represent a group of fantastic football clubs as well
Team USA shot-putter Ryan Crouser shares how he managed the pandemic, the creativity behind his training
Team USA steeplechaser Emma Coburn shares how she prepared for this year's Olympics, navigting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ England forward Phil Foden could miss the European Championship final because of a foot injury. England coach Gareth Southgate says the injury is “fairly minor” but that Foden is a doubt for Sunday’s game against Italy. Foden missed England’s training session at its team base at St. George’s Park on Saturday. The Manchester City player started England’s first two group games but has been among the substitutes in the knockout stage. ___ Queen Eliz
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star slugger Joey Gallo has never forgotten that day he spent during spring training five years ago with Tony Beasley — a nearly four-hour chemotherapy session to treat the coach's cancer. When Gallo steps into the box for the Home Run Derby in Denver on Monday night, Beasley will be throwing to him — as the third base coach has in batting practice before Rangers games throughout the 27-year-old slugger's big league career. “What he’s been through and wh
Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are one win away from playing for a second beach volleyball World Tour title in four years in Gstaad, Switzerland. The reigning world champions defeated Carolina Salgado and Barbara Seixas 25-23, 25-23 in Saturday's semifinals and will face another Brazilian duo, Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos "Duda" Lisboa, on Sunday at 4 a.m. ET in the Swiss Alps. In July 2018, Pavan and Humana-Paredes beat Germans Julia Sude and Chantal Laboureur to win th