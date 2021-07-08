Raptors could start season in Toronto after Blue Jays cleared to return

The Canadian Press

Former England striker Paul Mariner experienced football at its highest level, playing at the 1982 World Cup and winning both the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup. He saw a different side of the game when he took charge of a slumping Toronto FC in 2012. But he left a big impression wherever he went. Mariner’s death, after a battle with brain cancer, was announced by his family on Saturday. He was 68. “Paul lived a full life and was fortunate enough to represent a group of fantastic football clubs as well