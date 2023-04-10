How the Raptors, Bulls can win the play-in game

Imman Adan and Vijay Vemu discuss the path for the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls to advance in the play-in tournament. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.^Couple small changes there

Video Transcript

IMMAN ADAN: If the Bulls were to come out and win this game, what do you think it'll take for them to do that?

VIJAY VEMU: It would take them limiting a lot of turnovers. If you see that game, I think, they played against Memphis, they played near-perfect basketball, and they somehow flipped a game from down 20 to up 20, one of the craziest games you'll ever see.

The Bulls do tend to snowball a bit when things go a little south in terms of, like, when the offense gets stagnant and they start being loose with the ball. Things start snowballing pretty quickly. So they need to keep this game, like, at their pace, not let Toronto dictate how the game is played.

And that's also by controlling the offensive glass and controlling the boards in general. The Bulls are not really that good of a rebounding team. They're actually not a good rebounding team at all.

IMMAN ADAN: Right.

VIJAY VEMU: And that's what Toronto's strength is. So they have to be able to make sure that Toronto just doesn't have, like, 40 second-chance points or however many it felt like in the three games that they played this year. I would also say the offense has to find a way to keep-- just, like, to keep going in terms of, like, they can't have any stagnant, like, movements and stuff like that.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

VIJAY VEMU: Toronto has a decent defense, I would say. They can throw a lot of guys at the Bulls. I think, like, the bench needs to step up.

We need to see a big game from LaVine, I think, as well like. I know it's-- obviously, Zach LaVine is one of the best players. But I think DeMar will do his thing. He had a really rough game against Milwaukee, but he usually bounces back very well. He'll find guys, like, shooters open in the corners and whatnot.

I think, like, some of the other guys have to knock down shots as well. You need Caruso, Beverley to shoot 3's. I know. That sounds like such a rough thing to say. But they need, like, those other guys, those bench guys. It just can't be, like, the big three having to carry everything, I would say.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah, and I completely agree with that. I think it really just comes down to executing better, like, not turning it over, which the Raptors were really able to do a ton against the Chicago Bulls, to just turn them over a ton. And the Bulls are not a team that turns it over. We know what DeMar DeRozan sort of plays like.

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: They're not a team that-- you know, they're not a high-assist team. So they're not gonna turn it over a ton. But the Raptors are able to do that.

And also crashing the glass-- now, I think it's interesting that you talked about Alex Caruso and-- I think you said Patrick Beverley knocking down their 3's. I was looking at some of the tape from that February 28 game. And, really, what stood out to me was they're not shooting.

VIJAY VEMU: No, no.

IMMAN ADAN: And the Raptors are like-- the Raptors were just like, you get as much space as you want. We know who we need to take out, which is DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

VIJAY VEMU: Exactly.

IMMAN ADAN: And they were able to do that really successfully. So to me, it just really comes down to are your other guys gonna shoot. And I thought it was really interesting that you brought up the bench because something I didn't even notice was that in every single game the Raptors played against the Bulls, the Bulls' bench had over 30 points--

VIJAY VEMU: Mm hmm, yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: --which the Raptors' bench sometimes struggles to get into double digits. So I think that's where it's going to be-- that's sort of where I'm looking at is, like, what can potentially swing a game? Because both of these starting lineups have really been superb and, like, really been really, really great.

Now, I think the Raptors-- you mentioned it with size. It's just the Raptors just have more size across the board.

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: But if their bench just comes in and isn't able to knock down shots, that might just be game there. So we'll get into the sum of the X factors in just a little bit. I'm gonna flip this over on you. How do the Raptors beat the Bulls? What do the Raptors need to do to execute against this team?

VIJAY VEMU: I would say knock down your 3's, I would say. I know-- I think Toronto has trouble--

IMMAN ADAN: That's a big ask.

VIJAY VEMU: [INAUDIBLE]-- yeah, and a big ask for the Raptors. But the Bulls' offense-- Bulls' defense does leave a lot of shooters open I, would say. Obviously, the Raptors have to attack LaVine and DeMar, force them to play defense. I think the biggest loss that they had with Lonzo is not only they lost his passing. They lost his ability to do multiple things defensively that covered up for the fact that LaVine and DeMar are not the best defenders.

So you have Caruso. You have Beverley there. But it's just not the same in terms of, like, point of attack defense. So I would say Toronto needs to knock down the shots. Again, like, own the offensive glass. Own the boards. If you can get those second-chance points against Chicago, you'll have a really, really easy time, I'll say.

And then, obviously, I think stopping DeMar on offense is probably the thing. Make sure DeMar doesn't start cooking, because he can heat up in a hurry. And then, for LaVine, make sure he doesn't get downhill.

Force Vuc to shoot 3's. I would say Milwaukee did that in their playoff series. They did that a lot where they just dropped. And they're like, OK, Vuc, shoot if you want. And he just wouldn't shoot it.

So I think that's also a big key factor. Yeah, as you can tell, I think the Raptors do match up well against the Bulls. So it's gonna be a little tough for Chicago.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah, certainly. I think, honestly, knockdown shots is really what this is gonna come down to. Like, I think, in a seven-game series, for everything that you just mentioned, I would pick the Raptors over the Bulls.

VIJAY VEMU: Mm-hmm.

IMMAN ADAN: But in a single-game elimination, whoever knocks down their shots is probably gonna be the--

VIJAY VEMU: Exactly, yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: --team that comes out with it, right? It can be as simple as that, except, like, looking at the numbers-- and, you know, we've been saying this-- the Raptors just get a ton more possessions.

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: So it's like you don't need to knock down your shots if you're just getting every single board. And I think Vuc honestly hit-- the Raptors were definitely giving him 3's in the last matchup, and he was hitting a lot of them. They just were able to turn Vuc over six times.

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: I don't know Vuc to be a high-turnover guy like that. It seemed--

VIJAY VEMU: Don't think so, no.

IMMAN ADAN: It seemed interesting to me that they were able to do that so effectively. But I think the Raptors' sort of game plan is like, OK, Vuc, take your 3's. Like, you can be the guy that's gonna beat us. We're just not gonna make it DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, because, once again, you don't want either one of them getting hot.

And they're the two guys that can create their own shots on the team. And so you're like, let's take them out of the game. And, Vuc, all right, sure. Big man, you want to take them? You can have them. So I think it's going to be-- I don't think either team is gonna be able to knock down shots, to be honest.

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah. Chicago has a math problem in terms of that they always, with DeMar and even-- LaVine does take a lot of 3's. Vuc takes his 3's. DeMar takes, like, a couple of 3's per game.

And it's sort of like, OK, like, oh, he took it. OK, let's move on. He's more of, like, a midrange guy.

IMMAN ADAN: Right.

VIJAY VEMU: The Bulls have a lot of 3-point shooters. So that's--

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

VIJAY VEMU: --also the thing. You talk about possessions. The Raptors can maximize the possessions. The Bulls have to really value their possessions, because they aren't shooting 3's. So they sort of have to, like, catch up a little more than other teams.

And things can, again, snowball. We talked about the snowball effect. If the Raptors hit their 3's, the Bulls can't really counter with a 3-pointer-- 3-point punch of their own. So I think that's also a problem for the Chicago Bulls.

IMMAN ADAN: Right, no, I completely agree with that. And, like, I've been going into these numbers. And what really surprised me in all of these games-- I mean, it didn't surprise me entirely. But I think this is something Raptor fans pay attention to.

When the Raptors had more field goals than the Chicago Bulls, guess what they did? They won the game. And it's not like they won it in a blowout fashion. They just won the game because if you have 20 more shots at the basket than the other team, you're probably going to walk away with the win.

In the one game where they only had five more field goal attempts than the Chicago Bulls, they ended up losing that game and losing it by double digits. The Raptors don't have the shot makers that the Bulls do.

They can on any given night. We've seen it. OG has been unstoppable recently. Fred VanVleet can get hot. We've seen it. He's had, his first game against the Bulls, 30 points, second game against the Bulls, 27 points, third game against the Bulls, 3 points.

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: So we know what the sort of variance can be there. And Gary Trent Jr., you know I'm gonna to talk about my X factor. Hint, hint, it's gonna be Gary for the Toronto Raptors. At the very least, these are guys who can knock their shots down.

But on any given night, as we've seen, like, earlier this week, the Bulls-- the Raptors played the Celtics. And the Celtics had one of their worst 3-point shooting nights recently. They only shot 28%. It was like, oh, this is a bad Celtics shooting night. The Raptors shot 18%. So like--

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: --my thing is as bad as the other team can shoot, the Bulls can shoot terribly. The Raptors can always shoot worse.

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah, I was gonna say the Bulls also have that sort of thing where, like, that also factors into their defensive rating and the fact that you'll see--

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

VIJAY VEMU: --like, some of these teams, like, shoot, like, 18% and be like, oh, my god. Like, how are they doing this well? Sometimes you just miss open 3's.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

VIJAY VEMU: So I think, yeah, it goes back to the point of, like, if Toronto can knock down their shots, Chicago's offense-- defense will give that up, not, like, willingly, but it will be available. So I guess that's, like, an avenue for them.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah. Yeah. I think these two teams-- I mean, we keep saying it. In terms of, like, a Raptors perspective, I think the two teams match up well. Of course, you think the two teams match up poorly, which, like, I think it's because they're very sort of similar, but the Raptors are bigger.

VIJAY VEMU: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: And that's the sort of difference. Like, these are two teams that play at incredibly slow paces. The Bulls play at the second-slowest pace in the NBA post all-star break. The Raptors play at the fifth-slowest. These are teams that don't pass the ball a ton. So, technically, they don't turn it over a ton either.