How the Raptors get the best out of O.G. Anunoby's offensive talent

Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss where O.G. Anunoby is at as an offensive player and how Darko Rajakovic can optimize production from the 26-year-old in an expanded role next season.



Nets guard Mikael Bridges recently suggested Anunoby's talent exceed his 3-and-D role and is ready for higher usage. Anunoby, along with Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa, will be aiming for extensions next offseason which puts a huge onus on their scoring output in the upcoming 2023-24 season.



Anunoby has shown glimpses of 3-level scoring and playmaking as a driver but that's combined with a lack of counters when challenged and a high assist to turnover ratio. However, with Fred VanVleet in Houston and a new coach at the helm, Anunoby could be well positioned to find an offensive role better suited for his skillset.

AMIT MANN: And there were flashes, glimmers, of hope for him to be, I guess you could say, like, a second option offensively-- probably not the first, but just to be outside of that three and D roll.

And Mikal Bridges put a little-- put a little fire on that right there, because he had said recently that I think OG Anunoby, if you give him the same kind of reps that I had, right, with the Nets, that he could probably be as productive, which I'm not sure if I fully agree with, because Mikal is, like, a ridiculous pullup shooter, especially when it comes to twos.

But OG Anunoby, there were moments. So I guess for starters, where do you think he is offensively? And where are areas that he could probably-- probably is in the lab right now working on?

ASAD ALVI: So I think going into next season, like, if people are hoping OG Anunoby kind of takes that jump and is, like, a great isolation scorer, great pullup scorer, that is going to be something that is a function of growth in the offseason rather than being something that we've actually seen.

You know, OG might be able to hit a pullup shot here and there or show off an iso move here and there. But on the aggregate, he's been very turnover prone, especially when driving with the ball. He's been not very efficient when he's had to take more than a couple dribbles before his jump shot.

And, like, you can kind of see him kind of struggling-- like, you can see him processing his footwork as he's playing rather than it being, like, necessarily as fluid as it might need to be. That being said, like, that's all stuff that you can sort out. That's all stuff that you can work on and work with.

And I don't see any reason why OG couldn't get a lot better at that type of stuff, especially with another offseason with more reps, with more responsibility. One thing I do want to point out is both of the times that Pascal Siakam was out this past season and the season before, OG's usage went up. And while the playmaking wasn't there, just because that's not necessarily his role, there were other playmakers on the team, he was averaging over 20 points and both those stints.

And outside of, like, the first two games of Scottie Barnes' rookie year, which were just a mess if we all remember-- Goran Dragic starting, all that type of stuff, the Raptors not being able to score, like, any points against the Bulls on opening night or the Wizards opening night-- I forget which team it was-- I think it was the Wizards on opening night that season-- it was so long ago-- if you take those very first two games out where they were trying to figure stuff out and then OG kind of settled into his role, and the next, like, 10, 15 games they played without Pascal Siakam, he played great basketball.

So we definitely see him-- I don't think-- like, he's definitely not ready to be like the number one guy on a team by any stretch of the imagination, let alone a good team. But can he be, like, your number two guy who you rely on for just scoring? I think so. I think he has the ability to do that. It definitely needs to come more from him catching the ball and making a quick decision rather than him just isoing, and then you kind of, like, make him try to create something.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: Because that's a growth area for him at the end of the day. But in terms of, like, if you're playing a system where coming off a lot more DHOs, you're coming off-- you're cutting a lot more, there's a lot more movement available to him to kind of be able to just catch and finish, he's definitely a very good finisher on the move.

So if you can have him cutting baseline, also spotting up for threes, and then attacking the rim with some momentum behind him, he's a very good player. He's a pretty good post player as well. He knows how to damage mismatches. At the end of the day, like, his biggest weaknesses were being turnover prone-- a lot of them being offensive fouls, which is just an unfortunate kind of call to eat.

AMIT MANN: Which you would say is debatable. Which you'd say is debatable.

ASAD ALVI: You could say "debatable." I will say, though, like, when you're coming down like OG Anunoby and you're not really maybe moving in the most graceful way, you're more likely to get called for offensive fouls. But I would say that, like, there's definitely room for him to be a-- like, I can very much easily see him being, like, a 20 plus point per game scorer on pretty good efficiencies.

But, like, there is room for growth in terms of his handle still needs to get a lot better. His playmaking-- I think downhill playmaking is really good. Like, he's able to make reads when he's going downhill. So maybe you get to see a little bit more of that.

AMIT MANN: 100%. And this is more so the reason why the system is going to be really important for OG Anunoby, because you look at some of the point spread possession numbers for him-- like, on handoffs, he's been very successful, putbacks, yes. Isolation is not great. Postups are kind of up and down, but transition-- perfect.

So you get him momentum going towards the basket, and there are occasions where, especially when Pascal was out, and his assistant turnover ratio during that time was not great, but the points were there. Efficiency was around 48%. That's not too bad. And he was shooting 68% at the rim during that month of November.

And that was Nick Nurse-- and I'm not sure why they didn't do more of this throughout the season, but it was OG coming off staggers, it was high-- he's coming off high off ball screens and he's going downhill at the rim. And he's making people deal with his force and his size. And his mid-range game, it's a bit predictable, you could say.

I think we could both probably name, like, what his moves are. It's a stepback. It's a spin into a stepback. And that's kind of the gist of it. And if you want to be a number one option, look at Pascal Siakam, man.

He has, like, 11 different moves, and you could argue that maybe he should be using them more as opposed to heading downhill as much as he does, but that's a separate topic. But it's, like, that kind of stuff that you can utilize OG and get more out of him if you have an offense that is going to help him be productive. And, obviously, with Jakob Poeltl, they had that play where, like, Fred was running a back screen for OG and then Jakob was finding him from the elbow-- like, things like that.

We should see more of Jakob Poeltl being a playmaker. And I think we will. And that's going to be advantageous for OG Anunoby that down the stretch of the season, he had that game against the Lakers where he had 31 points and four threes. And that was probably, like, the creme de la creme game that OG's agents are going to be sitting around saying, look what he can do.

Because he hit four threes, but there were some pullups there. He was working in the pick and roll a little bit, not that I think that's going to be a huge part of the Raptors offense this upcoming season. But he was--

ASAD ALVI: On that point, just very quickly on that point--

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: And this is related to Jakob Poeltl-- if you really think about it, like, OG Anunoby's shown his ability to be a set shooter. Like, he is, of the Raptors', like, main guys, the best three point shooter by far. And the Raptors do not have a like pick and roll partner for Jakob Poeltl that can hit threes.

So if OG Anunoby can improve his pullup three point shooting or get closer to where [INAUDIBLE], suddenly, it gives you someone-- like, if he can handle the ball a little bit, he can improve his pullup shooting a little bit-- because he actually has shown pedigree of being able to hit threes that the other guys-- the Raptors other bigs, wings haven't been able to. Now, you have a pick and roll ball handling partner for Jakob Poeltl, because Dennis Schroder isn't going to be that.

Gary Trent, Jr., it's going to be a struggle for him to be that as well. Pascal and Scottie, we know their limitations at this point-- at this current point, not that they can't get better. But what I'm saying is that maybe OG is closer to being able to do some of that stuff than the others are.

But those are just open questions, right? And if that's possible, then that opens up a whole new array of possibilities for a team. But that's where, again, it's going to come down to growth for him. But he's shown when he clicks-- like, there are all the games-- any game where OG Anunoby kind of clicks and gets going, whether it was, like, the games against Brooklyn the season before or against Milwaukee--

AMIT MANN: New York.

ASAD ALVI: New York.

AMIT MANN: Career high. Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: He had a career high. Like, he has, like, some games in him where you're just like, oh, I see it. Like, you can see him do it. And I think I'm much more optimistic of players where I've seen them do it, especially if I've seen them do it more than once or twice.

And I'm like, oh, I get it. Like, now it's just a matter of consistency and getting there more often, rather than it being like, oh, this player is doing really well in this role. I bet he could do better in an expanded role. It's like, well, I've seen OG Anunoby in an expanded role.

I've seen him succeed at times in an expanded role. I've also seen him not do as well in an expanded role. But I've seen him succeed in some-- like, we've seen him even in the playoffs-- like, against Philadelphia in that series where everyone was injured, OG might have been one of the Raptors best players by far.

AMIT MANN: Straight up, man. Straight up, he was.

ASAD ALVI: Fantastic games. Like, that Game 3, if Joel Embiid doesn't hit that shot, that's the OG Anunoby game. Like, he's the one who hit-- he hit the shot before the Joel Embiid shot. So you're talking about, like, there is definitely, like, a high end on OG Anunoby that I would love to see him hit as a Raptor. And we've seen it in bits and pieces here and there. And I think that, like, if things kind of fold correctly for him, suddenly that solves a lot of problems as well.