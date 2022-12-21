Can the Raptors bank on Fred VanVleet finding his shot?

Amit Mann and Louis Zatzman discuss the ups and downs of Fred VanVleet's shooting this season and why it's crucial to the Raptors' success. Full episode gauging their confidence on team defence, front office tweaking the roster, Malachi Flynn staying in the rotation and more is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

AMIT MANN: Speaking of not hitting shots, Fred VanVleet. So when I posed this question to you, I was thinking, OK, so Fred's coming off two games where he shot the ball pretty well. Golden State, Brooklyn, he was 8 of 19 total.

Then we come into this game. And he took 11 3's, and he made two. Eight, to me, were open to wide open. And four of them went in and out.

And when-- I think with the Raptor fan base, because of the history with Fred, when he gets the ball in late game situations, or when he just has an open 3, he has reached the status where you just feel like-- you're more confident it's going to go in just because of his pedigree in the years we've seen pass.

Even last season, when he was having his knee issues, he would miss, like, 10 shots. But then that last one with a minute left, he was going to hit it. And last night, he missed a lot of great offensive plays that were kickouts to him. And he just missed a shot. It was in overtime. It was late fourth quarter.

And if you want to say that he's a big reason why they lost that game down the stretch, I mean, that's kind of fair. Because when your offense is doing the job and the player doesn't hit the shot, like, that is a problem. That's been the case for the Raptors for quite some time.

So I have been a Fred apologist for a long stretch of the season, like, nonstop. And I'm running out of excuses on this one. So do you think he's past his shooting woes? Or do you think this is something that's going to keep on going?

Maybe there's a bigger issue that's going on. We know OG has had some hand issues. Maybe there's something going on with Fred. I don't know, but your take on that?

LOUIS ZATZMAN: Yeah, it's-- shooting by definition is high variance. It's so hard to point to individual games because even the game before against Brooklyn, he hit that gigantic pull up 3 with, like, 40 seconds left to tie the game. And you saw that confidence carry over.

And this is what I was going to say, is it's hard to point to the numbers in an individual game. But you can see how much a guy trusts his shot. And after he hit that pull up 3 against Brooklyn, that carried over.

You saw in the Philly game, he trusted his 3. He was hunting 3's in the first quarter. The first one, I think, rim-- in and out. He stayed confident.

He missed the next, the next. By the middle of the game, the confidence was not what it was in the beginning.

AMIT MANN: No.

LOUIS ZATZMAN: And OK, they're open in the fourth quarter and overtime. They're wide open. But if you had him under truth serum, you say, do you want to be taking 3's right now? He would have said no. And he would have said yes to start the game.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

LOUIS ZATZMAN: And I just-- I am critical maybe not of the results, but that he is allowing his slump to affect him.

AMIT MANN: Sure.

LOUIS ZATZMAN: A couple of times last night, in the-- I think it was the third quarter, he had open shots that he passed up. He drove into a crowd instead. When have we ever seen Fred VanVleet pass up an open 3? It's shocking stuff.

And I think-- is he over his shooting woes? Definitively no, as long as he is letting it affect his mindset.

AMIT MANN: Mm-hmm.

LOUIS ZATZMAN: So he had two 39-point games. And he did it almost entirely by completely changing his approach. He didn't hit eight 3's. He became a really high volume driver.

Like Ja Morant, he was finishing in the trees. He was drawing all these free throws on drives. He was hitting step-backs in the mid-range. It wasn't I'm back to my old self, it was I'm a new guy. And that just isn't-- as incredible as it was to see for five games in a row, that's not sustainable.

The shooting is supposed to be sustainable. And so it's been a long time of Fred being inconsistent from 3, almost a year, a year in February. I think he's dealt with a number of serious injuries, particularly to the knees.

Another way to tell-- and this is nearly-- another way to tell when he is consistent from deep-- watch on TV. If his 3-point arc goes higher than the TV camera-- like, it leaves the actual screen of your TV, I swear-- I don't have the numbers for this-- I swear he shoots, like, 80% on those 3's.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

LOUIS ZATZMAN: He has not put a single one outside of the arc of the 3-point-- outside of the arc of the TV recently. He just hasn't had that moon shot. And that's in the knees. That's where he's been injured.

So I think Fred is still a good player. The Raptors are built on him being a great player. And so my confidence that he can be great consistently is probably the lowest of all the things on the list. I would put that at maybe a four or five.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

LOUIS ZATZMAN: I think he can-- he very well can-- we just had back-to-back 39-point games. I don't think you can expect that every game at this point until he proves otherwise.