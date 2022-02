The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The NBA 2K League is relocating its in-person competition to Indianapolis, leaving behind the New York City studio that had been its primary home since launching five years ago. The league will continue with some remote competitions but will also host teams at its new NBA 2K League Studio at The Pavilion at Pan Am beginning April 20. ''We are thrilled to get back to our live studio experience in the heart of downtown Indianapolis - a city overflowing with passionate basketball fans and known for putting on some of the biggest events in American sports,'' NBA 2K League President Brendan Donohue said.