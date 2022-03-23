Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

AMIT MANN: [? Bill ?] alluded to that Raptors-Cavs game. It is tomorrow. Huge game-- pretty much is going to tell us if the Raptors have a chance of that top six. What are some of the things that you're watching for against-- in that matchup?

KATIE HEINDL: Yeah, probably not for them to get overpowered really quickly, you know what I mean? The Cavs will have a lot of kind of answer-- we saw the Cavs do this-- when was that game, in the fall?-- when it seemed like the Raptors had the Cavs, and the Cavs just kind of waited them out, right? The Jarrett Allen-- the Jarrett Allen, when he got flipped, and like, throw--

AMIT MANN: [? And ?] Scottie, yeah, yeah.

KATIE HEINDL: Windmilled, yeah, like that game.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

KATIE HEINDL: They just waited the Raptors out. And I think the Cavs are a much different team now than they were then. You know, they have a much better sense of their depth. I think they have a much better sense of just the offenses they can deploy and the way that they can counter, especially a team like the Raptors. Like, they have the size for it.

So I think it's going to come down to spacing, probably.

AMIT MANN: Oh, yeah.

KATIE HEINDL: Good decision-making, not getting chased off, you know, chased off anywhere. Yeah, that's going to be-- it's going to be tough. [? That'll ?] be a very physical game. I don't even mean, it'll be-- it's going to get chippy. It's just-- it will be tough for everybody.

AMIT MANN: For sure. Darius Garland, he had 17 and 10 the last time they played.

KATIE HEINDL: Yeah.

AMIT MANN: And so he's been a problem. He's-- the past two games, 29 and 17, 24 and 12, 25 and 14. He's been on a tear.

Fred did not play in that game. So again, we're going to get it back to the Fred VanVleet question. What kind of Fred are we going to get?

But I will point this out-- since January 30, Darius Garland has scored at least 20 points in every single game except one. Guess who that game was against, Katie?

KATIE HEINDL: The Raptors.

AMIT MANN: The Raptors, right? It was the Toronto Raptors. Granted, he had 17 and 10. But that does mean something that-- you know, they're going to be on the road in this case, right? So Lauri Markkanen, is he going to shoot as well? Some of their guys off the bench, are they going to play as well?

And then on the other side, the Raptors bench has to be a lot better because that last matchup, Precious Achiuwa was a minus 28, and Thad Young was a minus 17. And Scottie and Pascal, like, they were like a minus 1.

So you can kind of see where things kind of went wrong for the Toronto Raptors in that way. Because they forced 17 turnovers, right? They got-- they did that part of the game.

And maybe we get one more player back. Who knows, right? But it seems like Pascal and Scottie, they had success against the Cavaliers in that last matchup. And they just need to continue to do that.

And also, as you said, shooting-- they need guys to hit shots, and maybe Fred, too. Maybe he just gets that home cooking. You know, he gets his [? bed, ?] he's going to be comfortable, all that kind of stuff, and his knee feels good. And he's able to kind of get-- figure out his 3-point shot.

Because he's not even able to hit the rim sometimes, it seems like. Because it seems like [? he ?] just doesn't have the lift that he necessarily needs. It's crazy.

KATIE HEINDL: I trust it'll come back, you know what I mean? Like, he's had--

AMIT MANN: I like your attitude.

KATIE HEINDL: Aside from like, even injuries, he's had these shooting slumps in the past.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

KATIE HEINDL: And he's always been [? able to ?] figure it out. And the best thing about it is his general attitude and demeanor does not change, right?

AMIT MANN: Mm-hmm.

KATIE HEINDL: Like, it could bother him-- like, it doesn't ever seem to bother him whether he gets a shot or doesn't get the shot. It's just kind of like, on to the next shot mentality, which is good. That's, like, the way Fred VanVleet plays, so it's fine.

But I think-- yeah, this Cavs team, they're a very--

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

KATIE HEINDL: --cohesive team. So if the Raptors start rushing, like, if it looks like they are playing downhill, then I think they're in trouble.