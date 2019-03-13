Raptor centre Serge Ibaka declines speaking after three-game suspension

Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka declined speaking to the media in the wake of his three-game suspension. Ibaka was suspended by the NBA after a fight with Marquese Chriss of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Monday's 126-101 loss in Cleveland. It's the third suspension for Ibaka since 2017 for throwing punches. Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Ibaka has yet to address his teammates about the incident.

