Rapper Young Dolph Shot Dead in Memphis, Tennessee

Rapper Young Dolph was shot dead at a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, on November 17.

Memphis Police told reporters their preliminary investigation revealed the victim of the shooting to be Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, the full name of Little Dolph.

These videos posted to Instagram by @jayjay_35th show a crowd gathered near the scene of the shooting. In one video, a sportscar from the scene is taken away and escorted by a fleet of police cars. Credit: jayjay_35th via Storyful