Rapper J Cole Joins George Floyd Protest in Fayetteville

Rapper J Cole stood alongside protesters rallying against police brutality in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, on May 30, following the death of George Floyd.

This video shows Cole standing in the crowd of protesters and engaging in a conversation with another man. The video also shows protesters standing on the terrace of the Fayetteville Market House while chanting “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

Police told local media that protesters also started a fire at Fayetteville’s historic Market House, a National Landmark built in 1832.

Local media reported that Cole did not address the crowd, but marched alongside demonstrators and spoke with rally organizers.

Reports said Dennis Smith Jr of the New York Knicks also joined the protest in downtown Fayetteville. Credit: @shad.reflux via Storyful