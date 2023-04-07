Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose: manager

STORY: Grammy award winning rapper Coolio died from a fentanyl overdose, according to his manager on Thursday, quoting the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

That comes six months after the musician was found dead at a friend's home in Los Angeles last September.

He was 59.

The coroner's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Born in Pennsylvania, as Artis Leon Ivey Jr., Coolio was best known for his Grammy Award-winning song ‘Gangsta's Paradise’.

It became a massive hit and was featured in the 1995 movie ‘Dangerous Minds’.

Coolio became a part of the West Coast hip hop scene after moving to Compton, California.

The rapper’s children are planning on honoring him in documentary and film projects in the future, according to his manager Jarez Posey.

Fentanyl, used in hospitals during anesthesia and for pain relief, has been blamed for driving a surge in drug overdoses in the United States.