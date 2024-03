Reuters

The Spanish banking giant laid off about 2.7% of U.S. employees in recent days, out of a workforce of about 11,800, the report said, adding that the dismissals are focused on the bank's retail operations. Santander did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the report. "We are evolving our U.S. business, investing in digital capabilities and simplified processes to adapt to changing customer needs," Santander said in a statement to Bloomberg News.