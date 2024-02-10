Rapoport: Seahawks plan to hire Ryan Grubb as new OC 'Super Bowl Live'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting that the Seattle Seahawks plan to hire Ryan Grubb as their new offensive coordinator on "Super Bowl Live".
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting that the Seattle Seahawks plan to hire Ryan Grubb as their new offensive coordinator on "Super Bowl Live".
How Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney being ruled out with a pectoral injury will impact the Chiefs on "Super Bowl Live".
"I think we hit rock bottom and the only way to go from here is up," Redfin's chief economist said of housing-market activity.
The OpenAI CEO is reportedly seeking up to $7 trillion for an AI chipmaking project.
The Philadelphia Eagles star is in a series of ads for Franks RedHot. Watch Jason Kelce's Super Bowl Commercial (actually, there are a few!).
Chiefs coach Andy Reid thrilled with team’s final practice before Super Bowl LVIII.
Davis Webb was the starter ahead of Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, until an injury at TCU changed things.
With the 2024 Super Bowl days away, betting odds paint a clear picture. Here are the latest point spread and Vegas betting odds for the big game.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick, told Sports Illustrated.
The 2024 NFL Honors was hosted by Keegan-Michael Key in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII.
This will be the third Super Bowl call for the duo.
How much money will San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earn this season after a Super Bowl run?
Emmitt Smith said he thinks former Cowboys assistant Mike Zimmer, the team's new defensive coordinator, could play an important role in Dallas.
Prince Harry returned from a quick solo trip to the U.K. to visit his father, who recently revealed his cancer diagnosis
The photo of Swift and Kelce appeared to have been taken when the duo first met during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21
Brittany Mahomes was a professional soccer player before she married Chiefs quarterback Patrick. Here's everything to know about her workout routine and more:
Jake Paul's $1 million fight challenge to Sean Strickland took a dark turn in a nasty back-and-forth on social media.
Gracie Hunt, former Miss Kansas USA and member of one of the richest families in America, will likely be on the sidelines at this year's Super Bowl.
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank sought to set the record straight on his team's conversations with Bill Belichick, who interviewed twice.
How much money will Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earn this season after a Super Bowl run?
"A moment for this look🖤," the NFL mom wrote