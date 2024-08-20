Rapoport and Pelissero's Aug. 19 updates on Steelers' QB competition 'The Insiders'

Yahoo Sports

'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on with a very special edition as we share our staff's only superflex mock draft of the season. Scott Pianowski is back in the host chair, filling in for Matt Harmon, and is joined by Yahoo Fantasy editor Kate Magdziuk to breakdown their biggest observations from the latest staff mock. The two also discuss the rise of superflex leagues in general and best strategies to use when implementing the QB heavy format. Pianowksi and Magdzuk end the show by answering your latest questions from the fantasy mailbag.