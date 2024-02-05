Rapoport, Pelissero discuss latest injuries for 49ers and Chiefs 'Super Bowl Live'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero discuss latest injuries for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero discuss latest injuries for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Detroit Red Wings right-wing Alex DeBrincat have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Matthews was named most valuable player of the NHL's all-star tournament in Toronto on Saturday after scoring two goals and adding two assists across two games to lead his team to victory in the four-team event. He had two goals and an assist in the decisive game against a team captained by McDavid. The 26
Auston Matthews and his Toronto Maple Leafs teammates soaked in the spotlight of NHL All-Star Weekend as the hometown fan favorites, and they gave the crowd the ending it wanted. Matthews scored twice, including a game winner, and had an assist to beat reigning MVP Connor McDavid’s team 7-4 in the final of the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday. Matthews, the U.S.-born face of Canada's richest franchise who last summer re-signed to stay in Toronto through 2028, was named MVP.
TORONTO — A look at the five players charged by police in connection to an alleged sexual assault in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., in June 2018: DILLON DUBE Age: 25 Hometown: Golden, B.C. Current team: Calgary Flames (NHL) Highlights: Selected 56th overall by Calgary at the 2016 draft. Captain of Canada's 2018 world junior team. Also represented Canada at the world junior championship in 2017. Announced Jan. 21 that he is taking an indefinitely leave of absence fro
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
CALGARY — Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald suffered a cardiac event Sunday after returning from the NHL's all-star game in Toronto. The 70-year-old wrote in an Instagram post Monday on the Calgary Flames alumni account that two nurses heading to their own flights at Calgary International Airport helped him when he was in distress. McDonald said he is grateful to the nurses and, quote, "I owe them my life." He said he was in hospital Monday receiving care from doctors and nurses and looking fo
The arrest comes just ahead of his son's Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11
The former "Daily Show" host vowed to give Swift "a break" during the awards telecast The post Grammys Host Trevor Noah Slams NFL for Cutting to Taylor Swift, Says He’ll Cut to Football Players Instead appeared first on TheWrap.
Kiana Ledé sang the U.S. national anthem ahead of the game on Saturday while wearing a keffiyeh-style sweater.
With six nominations, Taylor Swift dressed to have a big night at the 2024 Grammys.
Molly McCann pulled of an audibly and visually gruesome armbar in her UFC strawweight debut.
The "Peaches" singer was the celebrity captain of Team Matthews, which emerged victorious after taking on Will Arnett's Team McDavid on Saturday
Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick took out a full-page newspaper ad on Sunday to thank Boston fans for their support during his time on the New England sideline. “For 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and your power,” said the ad, which ran in Sunday’s Boston Globe and includes an image of Belichick overlooking a large crowd. “Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love,” he wrote. “The images from those days a
MONTREAL — Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx says the provincial government will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium. Proulx told reporters in Montreal the existing roof is nearing the end of its life and the stadium will have to close completely within two years if nothing is done. She says the new roof will keep the stadium open year-round and could double the number paying visitors to the tourist site. Currently, events at the stadium, built for
The San Francisco players hope to win the team's first Super Bowl in nearly 30 years on Feb. 11 The post 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey’s Mom Is Boycotting Taylor Swift Until After the Super Bowl: ‘I Refuse to Listen’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Canada will host 13 of the 104 games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto. As expected, the U.S. will stage the lion's share of the action — with 78 games — at the expanded 48-team soccer showcase. Like Canada, Mexico will host 13 games. The 2026 tournament will kick off June 11 at Mexico City's historic Azteca Stadium and close July 19 with the championship game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The bronze-medal game will take place at Hard Rock Stadi
TORONTO — Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including the winner — and an assist to secure a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final of the league's 3-on-3 all-star mini tournament Saturday. The winners will share a US$1-million prize. Matthews, who picked a roster that included Toronto teammates Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly
Pat Mahomes, a former MLB pitcher and father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Dan Quinn has signed his contract to become coach of the Washington Commanders, with the final NFL team to fill a head vacancy going with a candidate with previous experience in the role. The team announced the hiring of Quinn on Saturday after reaching a verbal agreement with him earlier in the week. The former Atlanta Falcons coach who guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance spent the past three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.
Alix Popham and Lenny Woodard realized something was very wrong after they retired. Now, these ex-rugby stars are trying to warn others about a danger in the sport.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Quinn landed in the Washington area on Sunday night with wife Stacey and was greeted on the tarmac by general manager Adam Peters and wife Jennifer. Peters greeted his new coach with a hug and congratulated him. “I'm so pumped,” Quinn replied. Before even getting on the ground, the Commanders' new football decision makers were already well underway with the start of a lot of work to do. They hired Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and Joe Whitt Jr. as defensive coo