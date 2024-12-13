Rapoport: Marquise Brown has received 'final clearance' to start practicing for Chiefs 'NFL GameDay Kickoff'

Yahoo Sports

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. To start the show, Harmon and Tice do a deep dive on QBs that have shockingly turned around their career narratives in 2025. The two look at Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson and Bryce Young and why the three have found success this season after being written off by most to start the year.