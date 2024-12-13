Rapoport: Marquise Brown has received 'final clearance' to start practicing for Chiefs 'NFL GameDay Kickoff'
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown has received 'final clearance' to start practicing for Chiefs.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown has received 'final clearance' to start practicing for Chiefs.
Derek Carr landed directly on his left wrist and arm while trying to scramble for a first down on Sunday afternoon.
D.J. Humphries could be a huge pickup for the Chiefs.
Butker had surgery to trim the meniscus in his left knee
Here's a look at Week 15 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Kerr said after the game that an "elementary school referee" wouldn't have called the loose ball foul.
The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams meet Thursday night in an NFC West clash that's critical to each team's playoff hopes.
Bill Belichick is officially heading to Chapel Hill. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest coaching change of the 2024 cycle and break down how the Super Bowl winning coach will impact the future of College Football.
“I’ve always wanted to coach in college football and it just never really worked out,” Belichick said. “Had some good years in the NFL, so that was OK.”
Dominate your Week 15 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Mullen has been working as an analyst for ESPN for the past three seasons.
The Heat are reportedly willing to listen to offers for their star forward, who could become a free agent this summer.
As most managers start the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens has a few key strategic reminders.
There's a great chance a quarterback will not lift the trophy for just the fifth time in the 2000s.
Analyst Pranav Rajaram dissects some of the most confusing backfields ahead of the fantasy playoffs.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks out his handy Trust Meter to help us evaluate the reliability of our fantasy stars to carry us to a championship.
Rodriguez was WVU's coach from 2001 through 2007.
NFL coaches, reporters and Belichick's former players were among those who shared thoughts on Belichick coaching in college.
James will turn 40 on Dec. 30. He and the Lakers have stumbled as of late, and some rest could be appealing for both parties.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. To start the show, Harmon and Tice do a deep dive on QBs that have shockingly turned around their career narratives in 2025. The two look at Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson and Bryce Young and why the three have found success this season after being written off by most to start the year.
After the league’s recent games in Munich and Frankfurt, the NFL will host a regular-season game in Berlin for the first time in 2025.