Rapoport: Justin Fields expected to start vs. Broncos in Week 2
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields is expected to start vs. Denver Broncos in Week 2.
Broncos fans eager to greet Russell Wilson in his return to Denver might be in for disappointment.
Wilson's calf injury was deemed too severe to allow him to make his Steelers debut Sunday.
Wilson, like Fields, was acquired by the Steelers during the offseason.
Russell Wilson will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second preseason game, according to coach Mike Tomlin. He and the first-team offense are scheduled to play four series.
