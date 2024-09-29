Rapoport on Jayden Daniels poise in Week 3 game vs. Bengals 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels poise in Week 3 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
Jayden Daniels had an incredible performance on Monday night.
After his record-breaking game on Monday night, Daniels is earning high praise from a four-time MVP QB.
“I can eat my words, most definitely.”
The Bengals look to get their first win on Sunday against the Commanders.
Higgins missed the first two games with a hamstring injury.
Isiah Pacheco has a fractured bone in his calf and will miss at least four weeks.
The Dolphins QB exited Thursday night's game with another concussion.
Jayden Daniels' debut wasn't bad, but it didn't go as Washington hoped either.
The Irish have another win over a ranked opponent that could prove valuable at the end of the season.
With his game-breaking plays in Alabama's thrilling all-timer against Georgia, Alabama WR Ryan Williams has already written himself into Crimson Tide lore. His freshman teammate and his new coach may have as well.
The No. 1 New York Liberty and No. 4 Las Vegas Aces will tip off their best-of-five WNBA semifinal series at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
No. 16 Oklahoma rallied from a 21–10 deficit to take the lead on a pick 6 and beat Auburn, 27–21.
Love has been out since Week 1 after spraining his MCL against the Eagles.
New York and Minnesota are swapping All-Star big men. Let's break down the trade.
Colorado is off to a 2-0 start in the Big 12 and a 4-1 start overall after a dominant win over UCF.
Aaron Boone said Rizzo's ALDS availability would be a "pain tolerance thing."
The biggest game of the young season delivered.
Miami avoided a massive upset thanks to a controversial overturned call on the final play of the game.
For a franchise still reeling from the in-division loss of top playmaker Saquon Barkley, Nabers’ ability to help the Giants contend with the Cowboys for the first time in years gave the franchise hope.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to decide whether or not the sky is falling for some struggling teams and first overall picks.