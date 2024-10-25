Rapoport: Jayden Daniels 'has a chance' to play through rib injury vs. Bears
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 'has a chance' to play through rib injury vs. Chicago Bears
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 'has a chance' to play through rib injury vs. Chicago Bears
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Daniels left Sunday's win over the Panthers after suffering the injury in the first quarter.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines everything to watch for in Week 8.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to preview the Week 8 slate of NFL games, highlighting the two biggest matchups and giving out one thing to watch for the rest of the particularly sloppy Sunday slate.
Marcus Mariota came in to replace Jayden Daniels early on Sunday afternoon.
This year's crop of rookie quarterbacks looks like a grand slam.
The Commanders find themselves in first place of the NFC East.
Daniels has been spectacular, while Williams has been average at best.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 5 of the 2024 season.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast fantasy football predictions for Week 8.
For the 12th time, the Yankees and Dodgers meet in the Fall Classic.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.
Bronny James will be on the Lakers' active roster during the team's upcoming road trip, which includes a stop in Cleveland, before splitting time in the G League.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver will miss the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 8 game.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman share their biggest takeaways from the 2024 World Series media day and give their New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 predictions.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss all the action from the Champions League before welcoming Bradley Wright-Phillips to talk about the MLS playoffs, having Ian Wright as a father, and his infamous raps.
The Kansas City Chiefs are sending a conditional draft pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
The Rams, with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back, looked like a new team. The Vikings have to wonder what their next step is.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss two underrated Big Ten matchups in Week 9. They unpack the headlines for Wisconsin vs. Penn State and Michigan vs. Michigan State.