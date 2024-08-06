Rapoport: Jarrett Stidham listed as Broncos starting QB on unofficial depth chart
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Jarrett Stidham is listed as the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback on the unofficial depth chart.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Jarrett Stidham is listed as the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback on the unofficial depth chart.
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
Markkanen's 5-year deal will reportedly be worth upward of $200 million.
Barkley had said in June he planned to retire from broadcasting after the upcoming NBA season.
Smith's goal in the 95th minute means the U.S. will play either Spain or Brazil for gold.
Team USA's Wettstein finishes sixth in a thrilling final at Place de la Concorde.
The offseason of conference realignment also means you'll need to recalibrate some of your football viewing habits.
With Yahoo's default trade deadline looming, fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some final deal suggestions.
The deal is reportedly worth over $1 million a year for five years.
In today's edition: The Olympic spirit on full display, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spotlight, the Olympic sport that's "almost impossible," GIF of the day, and more.
In one of the poorest countries in the world, running has become the pathway to a better life.
Not even the last-place A's could stop the streak.
The NFL's new kickoffs debuted last week in the Hall of Fame Game.
Much like their entire Olympics, Team USA started slow but finished strong, and will go home with a medal.
If you needed more proof of just how iconic Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç has become during these 2024 Paris Olympics, look no further than Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Allman's throw of 69.50 was almost two meters better than anyone else in the field.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the weekend series, including Blake Snell’s no-hitter and the White Sox epic losing streak.
It's Bijan Robinson vs. Breece Hall in our latest fantasy football draft debate!
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
The Giants main takeaway from today's multiple scuffles? Don't let your quarterback get involved in any fights.