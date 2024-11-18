Rapoport: Giants to start QB Tommy DeVito in Week 12 vs. Bucs 'GMFB'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the New York Giants to start quarterback Tommy DeVito in Week 12 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Daniel Jones' Giants career is likely over.
The decision to offer Daniel Jones a contract and not Saquon Barkley has set the Giants back years.
Trevor Lawrence may miss Week 10 after injuring his shoulder against the Eagles last week.
The 2-9 Jaguars have lost four straight games, and were destroyed by the Lions on Sunday.
Just 31 teams have been eliminated from bowl contention.
In today's edition: Bills hand Chiefs first loss, combat sports take center stage, Saturday on the gridiron, first look at the new Ryan Field, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on some of Sunday's key results from Week 11.
There is no Steve Wilks to blame. There is no bye week to get things right. And now the focus is starting to shift to Shanahan’s offensive play-calling.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
The NFL's last undefeated team finally fell on Sunday.
Netflix is bringing in Beyoncé for its first Christmas Day doubleheader next month.
Sitting the past couple weeks might seems to have helped Richardson, who threw and ran the ball well on Sunday and is already back looking like the Colts' QB of the future.
The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry saw a legendary chapter written on Sunday.
Doc Rivers was right. But the NBA does not care.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
Nix threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns to help keep the Broncos in control of the final playoff berth in the AFC.
A group of tight ends who are only started in the most dire of circumstances showed out in Week 11. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks down their performances.
Bowers is fulfilling expectations as a top NFL tight end in his rookie season.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 11's top fantasy developments, including a huge bounce-back performance for Anthony Richardson.