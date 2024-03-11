Rapoport: Eagles signing OG Landon Dickerson to four-year, $84M deal 'Free Agency Frenzy'

When NFL teams need a quarterback, it's easy to get caught in runaway hype. But there's a draft warning out there for any franchise paying attention.
The former president has been called "commander in cheat" on the links, but now a former adviser is pushing a dubious new story about him.
The couple, who first met as students at Iowa State University, where Purdy played football and Brandt played volleyball, announced their engagement in July 2023
While Taylor Swift’s tour opener, Sabrina Carpenter, returned promptly to L.A. to go to an Oscar after-party, Swift and Kelce weren’t seen at any. Here's why.
UFC CEO Dana White shares his opinion on Francis Ngannou's KO loss against Anthony Joshua.
Russell Wilson is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday night. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized, said Wilson will receive the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Denver Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary. Wilson posted his intentions on X, the platform former
Send it, Rory.
The Buccaneers won't have to worry about finding their next franchise passer after re-signing Mayfield to a three-year deal.
Hovland's move gives this county half of the world's top 10 golfers in the current ranking and 10 of the top 30.
A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a sixth-round pick in next month's NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical. The move brings Jones home — he was born and raised in Jacksonville — and provides competition behind starter Trevor Lawrence
Heavyweight newcomer Robelis Despaigne was as advertised at UFC 299, winning his debut in just 18 seconds.
A key member of San Francisco's defense will reportedly be a free agent.
Brees announced a scholarship which will be given to 13 college athletes who are walk-ons.
MONTREAL — Sheldon Keefe thought the players on his top line "weren’t very good" on Saturday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out two points anyway, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at a raucous Bell Centre thanks to some depth players stepping up — including Bobby McMann. "That's a night where the group picked them up," the head coach said of the Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi top trio. "We needed some big efforts from guys and Bobby certainly stepped up for us."
For the first time since he was released by the Dodgers last year, Trevor Bauer returned to Camelback Ranch to pitch for a Japanese tryout club.
The Dodgers' Kiké Hernández struggled for two seasons before Dr. William Meyers discovered he suffered from not one but two sports hernias.
From the Super Bowl champion Chiefs to the cellar-dwelling Patriots, every team has holes. Here's what the biggest needs are for every AFC team.
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens due to a lower-body injury. Marner, 26, has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season. Due to Marner's absence, William Nylander is slated to play alongside Auston Matthews against the Habs. The game comes a day after the NHL trade deadline. The Canadiens dealt goaltender Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils while the Leafs bolstered their blue line corps with Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild