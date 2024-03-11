Rapoport: Eagles 'have big-time interest in' Saquon Barkley 'Free Agency Frenzy'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Philadelphia Eagles "have big-time interest in" running back Saquon Barkley.
When NFL teams need a quarterback, it's easy to get caught in runaway hype. But there's a draft warning out there for any franchise paying attention.
Russell Wilson is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday night. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized, said Wilson will receive the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Denver Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary. Wilson posted his intentions on X, the platform former
The Buccaneers won't have to worry about finding their next franchise passer after re-signing Mayfield to a three-year deal.
A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a sixth-round pick in next month's NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical. The move brings Jones home — he was born and raised in Jacksonville — and provides competition behind starter Trevor Lawrence
UFC CEO Dana White shares his opinion on Francis Ngannou's KO loss against Anthony Joshua.
A key member of San Francisco's defense will reportedly be a free agent.
From the Super Bowl champion Chiefs to the cellar-dwelling Patriots, every team has holes. Here's what the biggest needs are for every AFC team.
Heavyweight newcomer Robelis Despaigne was as advertised at UFC 299, winning his debut in just 18 seconds.
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
VANCOUVER — Casey DeSmith turned away 10 shots in relief and the Vancouver Canucks blanked the Winnipeg Jets 5-0 on Saturday. The Canucks (42-17-7) may have lost a key piece in the process, however, as all-star goalie Thatcher Demko left midway through the second period after stopping all 12 shots he faced. Elias Pettersson, Nils Hoglander and Pius Suter all scored and registered an assist for Vancouver, while J.T. Miller and Phillip Di Giuseppe each added a goal. Quinn Hughes contributed a pair
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia coach John Tortorella reluctantly left the bench Saturday night after receiving a game misconduct and bench minor early in the Flyers' 7-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. On a night that the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning team that Tortorella coached was honoured, he lasted just 10:49 into the game before receiving the penalties right after Philadelphia fell behind 4-0. Tortorella expressed displeasure toward the officials, and then repeatedly told referees W
There's not a lot of options at QB for needy teams in free agency.
MONTREAL — Sheldon Keefe thought the players on his top line "weren’t very good" on Saturday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out two points anyway, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at a raucous Bell Centre thanks to some depth players stepping up — including Bobby McMann. "That's a night where the group picked them up," the head coach said of the Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi top trio. "We needed some big efforts from guys and Bobby certainly stepped up for us."