Rapoport discusses status of Stefon Diggs' non-contact knee injury vs. Colts 'NFL GameDay Kickoff'
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport discusses the status of wide receiver Stefon Diggs' non-contact knee injury vs. Indianapolis Colts.
Both the Packers and the Patriots may be without their starting quarterbacks for the near future.
The Kansas City Chiefs are sending a conditional draft pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.
Stefon Diggs and Jaire Alexander got into it again on Sunday afternoon in Green Bay.
Brandon Aiyuk was carted off the field after taking a hard hit directly to his knee on Sunday.
Anthony Richardson left the game, came back, and was injured again.
Joel Embiid is still recovering from a knee injury, and has yet to make his debut with the 76ers this season.
This, from the head coach of the franchise that brought you Bountygate.
Stephen Curry rolled his ankle in the second half against the Clippers.
The Yankees hope Jose Trevino can provide some more offense for a struggling lineup.
Jones' children reportedly sustained minor injuries while traveling to Levi's Stadium for the game on Sunday night.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gives his thoughts on all of Sunday's Week 8 results.
Christian Kirk landed directly on his left shoulder while trying to make a catch late in their loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Week 8's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
The tight ends were flying high in Week 8. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines some big performances.
The Lions can score in a number of different ways.
The Dodgers have been doing a good job of getting ahead in the count on Judge, and once they’ve gotten him to two strikes, Judge has been going down swinging.