Rapoport details key incentives Saquon Barkley's contract when signed with Eagles 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details key incentives running back Saquon Barkley's contract when signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Giants didn't want to pay Barkley, so their division rivals were happy to swoop in to add the playmaking running back. On Thursday, he made all the difference in a win over the Commanders.
The Commanders battled the Eagles hard but couldn’t generate much offense, fell way short on a pivotal fourth-down gamble and eventually fell to the Eagles.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all the results from Week 9's Sunday action.
Nate Tice hands out his 2024 midseason awards for MVP, top offensive and defensive players, top rookies and best coach.
Saquon Barkley is unbelievable.
The contract will see $15 million guaranteed for Hubbard.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's fantasy highs and lows, including Saquon Barkley running wild against his former team.
The Giants benched Daniel Jones mid-game, a decision that didn't impact the outcome but could reverberate in the locker room.
Belichick has spent the last few months appearing on every NFL show and podcast known to man, but his passion remains on the sideline.
Hunter is -500 to win the award with two weeks to go in the regular season.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down Oregon's win vs. Wisconsin, the Georgia Bulldogs' takedown of the Tennessee Volunteers and more.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
Tatum had two chances at a game-winning shot and didn't miss the second one.
Klubnik dashed to the end zone with 1:16 to go.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson made it clear the NFC East runs through Philly, which looks like the case this season even if it hasn't always been the case in the recent past.
The two teams have sued NASCAR after they didn't sign the sanctioning body's extension to its charter agreement.
Can the Yankees star match the biggest outlier contract in sports?
Butker had surgery to trim the meniscus in his left knee
A huge NFC East divisional matchup is on tap tonight. Let's run down some fantasy football tidbits for the game.
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Friday that Williams, who is only 27, retired for personal reasons.