Rapoport details 49ers' decision to fire DC Steve Wilks 'NFL Total Access'

The Canadian Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Wednesday, three days after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the decision to move on after one season with Wilks in charge of the defense. Shanahan called it a “really tough decision” but said he wants to find a coordinator who was a better scheme fit for the talent on San Francisco's defense. "We felt pretty strongly that this was the decision that was best