Rapoport details 49ers' decision to fire DC Steve Wilks 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport details the San Francisco 49ers' decision to fire DC Steve Wilks.
Brady won six Super Bowl titles with the franchise alongside coach Bill Belichick
Broncos fans were not happy to see John Elway bring the Lombardi Trophy to the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII, and Elway would have preferred not giving it to KC.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won his third championship and second Super Bowl MVP title on Sunday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Wednesday, three days after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the decision to move on after one season with Wilks in charge of the defense. Shanahan called it a “really tough decision” but said he wants to find a coordinator who was a better scheme fit for the talent on San Francisco's defense. "We felt pretty strongly that this was the decision that was best
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade quickly transformed from a day of celebration to the scene of a deadly shooting.
You’ve probably seen the video of Andy Reid jumping on top of Chris Jones to celebrate the Super Bowl. Here’s the backstory.
“There were so many star-studded people there... everyone wants to come see her but the suite is only so big," Jason shared
Funny how perception of Saudi Arabia's investment in golf has changed completely in just a few short years.
Jeremy O'Day opened CFL free agency with a huge bang. The Saskatchewan Roughriders general manager signed seven players on Tuesday. Included was running back A.J. Ouellette, who ran for more than 1,000 yards last season with the Toronto Argonauts after helping them win the 2022 Grey Cup. Ouellette, who signed a two-year deal, certainly addresses a need. Last season, Saskatchewan (6-12) boasted the league's second-worst ground game (84.4 yards per game) in missing the playoffs for a second straig
Hundreds of thousands gathered in downtown Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs’ latest NFL championship on Wednesday.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
Nearly two dozen MLB teams have a legitimate shot at contention in what should be a volatile 2024.
"They’re really good friends, and he definitely was supporting him," said Lil Jon of Bieber and Usher following the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show
Eleventh racket in the world Elena Ostapenko who represents Latvia, refused to shake hands with Belarusian Victoria Azarenka after losing in the 1/8 finals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha.
The Chiefs defensive tackle played on a one-year deal and is a free agent this March.
Dana White explains why Conor McGregor has yet to return.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has received a contract extension less than a week after earning his fourth Super Bowl ring. The Chiefs announced Spagnuolo’s extension on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday before the parade celebrating their latest Super Bowl title. The announcement didn't reveal the terms of the deal. Spagnuolo, 64, has been Kansas City’s defensive coordinator since 2019, and the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl in three of
PHOENIX (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested for assault Wednesday for punching Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks at the arena hours before the teams played. Phoenix police said Stewart was issued a citation and released. Stewart was already listed as out for the game because of a sprained left ankle. Eubanks had six points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes in the Suns’ 116-100 victory. Eubanks said before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena.
The NFL's own version of March Madness is not far off, so we ranked the top 25 NFL free agents in 2024. Chiefs star Chris Jones topped the list.
The Columbus Blue Jackets fired general manager Jarmo Kekalainen on Thursday, ending his time on the job ahead of another crucial trade deadline for the struggling club. President of hockey operations John Davidson made the call midway through Kekalainen’s 11th full season on the job and with just over three weeks to go before the March 8 deadline. The 57-year-old Kekalainen, who is from Finland, was the third-longest tenured GM in the NHL. "This is one of the hardest days I have had in my caree