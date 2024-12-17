Rapoport: David Montgomery to undergo season ending surgery on MCL 'GMFB'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery to undergo season ending surgery on MCL.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery to undergo season ending surgery on MCL.
The Lions just can't catch a break.
Overshown missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL. In his first healthy season, he's emerged as one of the Cowboys' most valuable defensive playmakers.
Detroit maintains the inside track for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Hill was carted off the field after taking contact to his knee during the Saints' loss to the Rams.
The top two teams in the NFL can both reach double-digit wins by Week 12.
D.J. Humphries could be a huge pickup for the Chiefs.
The Bills have also passed the Chiefs as the favorites in the AFC.
Buffalo is the team everyone is talking about, but another team is on top.
Edwards appeared in 11 games for Maryland in 2024.
Campbell's decision ultimately didn't work, and afterward he said he regretted it. But should he?
Week 15 is in the books and we have officially entered the home stretch of the fantasy postseason season on the pod. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don say goodbye to the 'People's Panic Meter' and say hello to the 'Fantasy Bro's Trust Meter' just in time for the fantasy postseason. The two highlight 8 polarizing players and debate if we can trust them in the fantasy postseason and in their Week 16 matchups.
Analytics suggest it was the wrong call, but Campbell isn't afraid to buck the numbers if he thinks doing so will give his team a better shot at winning.
A win is a win in the NFL. Just don’t expect Atlanta to clip this one for the highlight reel.
Dabo Swinney has been publicly averse to the transfer portal, but added a much-needed receiver.
Two former Vikings teammates showed respect for Randy Moss.
Michael Vick has worked as an analyst for Fox Sports since he retired from the league.
Allar has thrown for 2,894 yards and 21 touchdowns to lead the No. 6 Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff.
Belichick is finding player acquistions in college football similar to how business is conducted in the NFL.
It wasn't a great night of football across the board, but Week 15 of he NFL season is already over.
They had no easy buttons with Pickens out and really no downfield presence. If the Steelers aren’t running the ball well, which is most weeks, and they don’t have Pickens, they don’t really have much going on.