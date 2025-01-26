Rapoport: Cowboys hire OC Brian Schottenheimer as teams next HC 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting the Dallas Cowboys hire offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as teams next head coach.
"I will 100% be honest with you: I’d love to be a head coach," Schottenheimer told Yahoo Sports two summers ago. Now he gets his chance. What will it look like in Dallas?
"You're about to get our moniker snatched off our backs," Irvin said on his YouTube channel.
Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys have issues to fix, and the draft capital to do it.
Saleh was previously the 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017–20 until taking the head coaching job with the New York Jets.
Schottenheimer, who has been the team's offensive coordinator since 2023, first interviewed on Tuesday
Sheppard has been on Detroit's staff since 2021 and long been viewed as a successor to Aaron Glenn.
In today's edition: Bow down to the Buckeyes, Aussie Open update, Divisional Round recap, two-man race for NBA MVP, golf is hard, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The hiring should be good news to Bears QB Caleb Williams.
Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys’ list of head coaching candidates as Jerry Jones searches for Mike McCarthy’s replacement.
Deion Sanders has made a huge splash in college coaching Colorado.
The Cowboys will have a new head coach in 2025.
Is Mike McCarthy the man to right the ship of the Caleb Williams era in Chicago?
Mougey has spent more than a decade with Denver in a variety of roles, and was promoted to assistant GM in 2022.
Luvu drew two fines from the NFL, also getting docked $16,883 for an illegal hip-drop tackle.
Oh look, something else went right for the Dodgers.
Offensive line coach Chris Strausser has reportedly also been let go.
The next marker to watch will be Carroll’s choice of OC. Wilson’s former coordinator in Seattle, Darrell Bevell, will likely be in the mix.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for the AFC and NFC conference championships.
Liam Coen had taken himself out of the running for the Jacksonville job, but reversed course and officially became the Jaguars' next coach on Friday.