Rapoport: Christian Watson believed to have torn ACL in Week 18 vs. Bears 'Up to the Minute'
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is believed to have torn ACL in Week 18 vs. Chicago Bears.
Watson recorded 620 receiving yards on 29 receptions with two touchdowns in 15 games this season with the Packers.
Watson and Love both suffered injuries against the Bears as Green Bay sought to improve its playoff seeding.
