Rapoport: Christian McCaffrey still on track for Nov. 10th return 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey still on track for Nov. 10th return.
Brandon Aiyuk was carted off the field after taking a hard hit directly to his knee on Sunday.
The 49ers running back was placed on IR in mid-September with Achilles tendinitis.
The Rams held on to beat the Raiders in Los Angeles.
The 49ers have been thrilled with Jordan Mason's production.
McCaffrey could reportedly return as soon as Oct. 20.
The 49ers had a dominant first half, then held on for the win.
In an ideal world San Francisco wouldn't have let Seattle back in the game, it would be undefeated and be the talk of the NFL. This start hasn't been ideal but the 49ers are still pretty good.
San Francisco will have to wear their red jerseys at home during record heat, despite Kyle Shanahan's request to wear white.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 5 PPR running back rankings.
Cook signed with the Cowboys one week before the start of the regular season.
The Aggies are the only team in the SEC without a conference loss.
L.A.'s rookie allowed just one hit in 6 1/3 sparkling innings vs. a team that was in the running to sign the $325 million man.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
If you're not using Game Discussions, a new tool in the Yahoo Sports app that lets you mingle with our NFL experts as well as other fans, you're missing out! Here's how to use it.
The Dodgers won 4-2, but Ohtani's injury left Dodger Stadium stunned.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
Jim Donovan, longtime radio voice of the Cleveland Browns, died at the age of 68 following a 20-year struggle with cancer.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.
Jeffrey Maier 2.0? This one went a little differently for the Yankees.