Rapoport: Christian McCaffrey expected to make debut vs. Bucs 'GMFB'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to make debut vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.
The Niners are ready to run CMC.
McCaffrey has been out since the start of the season, and was placed on IR after Week 2.
Trevor Lawrence may miss Week 10 after injuring his shoulder against the Eagles last week.
The contract will see $15 million guaranteed for Hubbard.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
Brandon Aiyuk was carted off the field after taking a hard hit directly to his knee on Sunday.
Spencer Rattler is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday afternoon.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10.
The NFL has staged 42 games in Europe since 2007. Of those, only two have been between teams with winning records.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 10. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 10 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
Christian and Alexis react to Man City’s embarrassing Champions League loss. Then, the guys discuss chat with NYCFC defender Kevin O’Toole. Later, Christian and Alexis react to the firing of Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin.
Ben Herbstreit was something of a "College GameDay" celebrity, known for accompanying Kirk Herbstreit to college football and NFL games.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida's announcement that they are bringing head coach Billy Napier for the 2025 season. They also look ahead to two Week 11 elimination games: Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Colorado vs. Texas Tech.
The GM Meetings kicked off the hot stove season this week in San Antonio.
LSU has not had a live mascot on the sidelines in nearly a decade.
The Chiefs snuck out an overtime win against the Buccaneers on Monday to improve to 8-0 on the season.
With the UFC's home arena reaching its 100th event on Saturday, Ben Fowlkes examines how the facility has reshaped fight night — for better or worse.
