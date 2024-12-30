Rapoport: Chiefs plan to rest starters in Week 18 'GMFB'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the Kansas City Chiefs plan to rest starters in Week 18.
Diontae Johnson won't make his Texans debut on Christmas Day.
You can find all the inactives for Week 16 right here.
Despite sustaining a high ankle sprain, there's still a chance Patrick Mahomes could practice this week.
Derek Carr landed directly on his left wrist and arm while trying to scramble for a first down on Sunday afternoon.
Hurts and Tagovailoa both missed Week 17, and the Dolphins need a win to keep their playoff chances alive.
The final week of the NFL season is here.
Minnesota should scare every NFC Super Bowl contender. The Vikings have their “freaking” quarterback, and he’s showing no signs of stopping this season’s improbable run of answers anytime soon.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
Las Vegas and New York could use a new QB, and both Cam Ward (Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) are expected to go early in the draft. Now it's unclear if either will be around by the time those teams pick.
Week 17's Saturday and Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
Barkley reached the milestone in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Giants don't have the inside track for the first pick of the draft anymore.
Gumbel worked 25 years at CBS, which paid homage to the longtime broadcaster during Week 17's "The NFL Today" pregame show.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
"Big Dom" DiSandro and A.J. Brown helped convince an Eagles fan to return the ball from the stands.
The Dolphins can still get an AFC wild card spot, while Minnesota can become the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a Week 18 win.
Michael Penix Jr. has a rookie season to finish and a wedding to plan.
Beck underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow this week after injuring it during the SEC title game.
The Rams win the title if three of the Bills, Browns, Vikings, Commanders or Niners win this week.