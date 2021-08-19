Rapidly Growing Cache Fire Prompts Evacuations in Lake County, California

Residents in Lake County, California, were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday, August 18, as the active Cache Fire threatened hundreds of structures including local schools.

This livestream filmed by Lake County photographer Coral Pratt shows helicopters flying over homes wrapped in smoke and crews battling the rapidly growing wildfire that neared 100 acres and was zero percent contained on Wednesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Additional evacuation warnings and road closures were in effect on Wednesday at 3:25 pm, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Credit: Coral Pratt via Storyful