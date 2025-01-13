Raphinha's remarkable double in El Clásico
The Brazilian playmaker bagged two goals for FC Barcelona in the 5-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup final.
The gap between the Knicks and Bucks might be wider than the Eastern Conference standings indicate.
Why was Mims the only player flagged on this play?
The Rams are the only home team not favored in the remaining four wild-card games.
The Tigers played most of the second half without leading scorer Johni Broome, who suffered a sprained ankle while going for a rebound.
It was fitting that Sawyer, a two-year starter and three-year letterman and one of the faces of Ohio State's fierce defense, was the one who made the play of the game.
McCartney, who led the Buffaloes to three Big Eight titles and a national title in 1990, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
The Buckeyes will play Notre Dame for the national title on Jan. 20.
Carter finished the season with 12 sacks and should be a top-10 pick.
The fantasy football offseason has arrived. Chris Allen breaks down what to keep an eye on.
On this episode of the Kevin O'Connor Show, Tom Haberstroh hops on to discuss the instant classic between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder and of course the latest trade rumors as we inch closer to the deadline. Also, Zion Williamson's return, Bradley Beal and Jimmy Butler trade rumors, Golden State frustrations and more.
Mitch Jeter hit a 41-yard kick with seven seconds to go.
Baltimore has become a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball, Green Bay has a legit shot to upset the Eagles on the road, and why Vikings-Rams might be the coolest matchup of the weekend.
Fans can start buying tickets for Vikings-Rams on Friday.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
It all started with a snub from a youth football coach that sparked a hunger in a then 7-year-old from South Florida.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens delivers his final thoughts about the running back position in 2025.
"I'll play them at the Walmart parking lot, I don't give a s***."
The Steelers slumped badly late in the season, including a loss to the Ravens.
Bob Veale spent 11 seasons with the Pirates and helped lead the team to a World Series title in 1971.
The Bay GC of Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg and Wyndham Clark claimed the first match in a runaway.