Ranking the NHL's best teams at the All-Star break

Colorado went 15-0-1 in January but are the Avalanche the consensus best team in the NHL at the All-Star break? Julian is joined by Justin, Sam and Omar to consider Florida, Tampa and Toronto's credentials.

On the latest episode of Zone Time, the crew also take a midseason moment to reflect on predictions they made but would like to take back, and Julian hosts an impromptu Olympic hockey trivia game.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I wanted to look at some of the NHL teams and how well they've been doing so far, and I want to know who do you think is the best team in the NHL right now? Is it Colorado? Is it Florida? Is it Carolina? Is it someone else? Justin, who do you think is the best team in the NHL right now?

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: It's the Colorado Avalanche. I'm pretty confident with that answer. There seems like there's only kind of a select few that we can really go with-- Florida, Colorado, Carolina. I'm missing one in there. Who am I missing? Maybe the Tampa Bay Lightning.

There are a few elite teams and there are a few that are on that tier, but Colorado started the season kind of slow. They didn't maybe have as many games as everybody else. But since that point, they just haven't stopped winning. I don't think they've lost a game since-- I think maybe they've lost one game since the NHL's restart, have just been absolutely tearing through opponents.

And the individual performances on this team working as a collective is what makes them special. Like, everybody on the team, it seems, is having special, outlandish individual seasons. Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen-- Nathan MacKinnon hasn't even had his-- hit his stride yet. He's out again with injury, but he was performing at over a point per game himself.

I mean, just up and down the line it's Colorado giving and providing unbelievable individual performances. And I haven't even said Nazem Kadri yet, who's just playing beyond his means and was chosen by an insider to win the Hart Trophy at the midseason award point. I think that's a little crazy, but that shows how definitely-- or how good he's been this year and how he's sort of exceeded expectations. Seems to happen always in a contract season. For me, the Colorado Avalanche.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Who's the insider? Who's the insider?

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: [INAUDIBLE]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I hope it wasn't-- I hope it wasn't CJ.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I mean, it was Frank Seravalli. Frank Seravalli had Kadri as the Hart Trophy winner at the midseason point. Not slandering Frank. I think it's a bit off, but--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I'm not here to slander anyone. I just want to make sure that, like, CJ didn't say anything and I completely missed it. Sam, who do you think is the best team in the NHL right now?

SAM CHANG: I have to agree with Justin. It's absolutely Colorado. Like you said, they had a slow start to the season. They finished January at 15, 0, and 1. And I think Peter Baugh from "The Athletic" said they had more wins this month than Philadelphia, Seattle, Buffalo, Ottawa, Arizona, and Montreal have had all season.

So yeah, I'm going to have to go with Colorado. And again, not to repeat what Justin said, but, like, we talked about this a few weeks ago. Cale Makar is having an outrageous season, so much so that we're not even talking about Kadri other than maybe Frank.

- Yeah, honestly, I think Colorado all around and just based off what everyone else said. I think I also want to give, like, a special shoutout to Tampa just because they won games without Brayden Point. They won-- they won games without Nikita Kucherov, and they won games without either of them. So I think the fact that they're still, like, a powerhouse in the Atlantic Division despite all the injuries and the issues that they've had as far as their roster goes I think speaks volumes.

And also it's concerning for me because, you know, I look at the standings and I remember the playoff format, and it's concerning. So side note. Hey, I don't know. Let's just change the playoff format. I'm just saying, you know? I think there are a lot of-- I'm just saying--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I think that's another conversation--

- --there's no benefit.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --for another day.

- There's no benefit. There's no benefit of doing well in the regular season with this format. That's all I'm saying, OK? It's not fair. Small little aside.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: So you're feeling that way with Tampa. Imagine how the Florida Panthers must make you feel because as we're recording this, they actually, I believe, have the most points in the National Hockey League at 69. Nice.

- Nice.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And Jonathan Huberdeau--

[LAUGHTER]

--leads the-- yeah, sorry. I beat you to it. But yeah, Jonathan Huberdeau also, as of this recording, is leading the league in points. Like, they're really good.

- That's not being talked about enough, man. That's not being talked--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: No, it's not.

- I feel like any time-- any time, like, Huberdeau or Barkov have, like, standout seasons is not talked about enough. Like, I would love to see the hype around those two specifically if they played for a different team, like a Canadian team or like maybe like a-- like a-- I don't know, a different team just because, like, year after year-- like this year, of course, like, Florida is getting a lot of attention because they're actually good. But like every year, man, like, Barkov and Huberdeau, like they show up, and they dominate.

So yeah, I think it's actually-- I think it's pretty interesting how, like, those two-- and then even on Colorado's side, you know, with Kadri who is having a ridiculous season and is now starting to get some traction. But, you know, there was a long time where, like, Kadri wasn't being talked about enough, and it's like, hey, these players are having ridiculous seasons.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I'd consider Florida for the second best team in the NHL right now or the best team in the Eastern Conference. I think we probably have to ask ourselves, who's the next-best team if we all agree that Colorado is number one?

But you guys nailed it with Huberdeau. Like unlike Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau could win the Hart Trophy. He could lead the league in points. And with McDavid and Draisaitl potentially playing for a non-playoff team, the door is wide open for another contender to come in and take what we kind of figured belongs to one of those two players for the next five, six, seven years, snatch it from them.

So the Florida team-- I'll let Omar talk about Mason Marchment in a second, but that team--

[LAUGHTER]

--and what's special about them-- what's special about that team is that you mentioned Barkov and Huberdeau not getting enough respect. A lot of superstars have to be paired with each other. These guys play separate, and that's the difference between this-- for this team is that they are good lines one through four. They've got a superstar on two of their four lines, and they've got Mason Marchment on their fourth line, Omar.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, man. Dude, look, this for the Panthers teams, if you really think about it, I think we've talked about Kodak Black more than the Florida Panthers this year.

- Yeah. Like, it's like you just don't see them anywhere. Like even, like, Sergei Bobrovsky's turned around it. Like, I haven't heard-- I haven't-- I haven't seen any, like, redemption articles.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Remember when everyone dumped on him?

- That's what I'm saying, right? Like, it's wild. Like, I haven't seen-- I haven't seen any posts about that. So it's just like it's really interesting how, like, Florida is having this, like, this crazy-good season. They're just, like, flying under the radar.

Now, maybe they might like that, you know, because maybe they won't seem that there is enough, like, pressure on them or anything. But, like, yeah, man, I think we need-- I think we really need to start talking about the Panthers more. And especially after last year where they took Tampa to seven games, like, I think they're be a force come spring. So, you know, stay away from the Leafs, please, especially because of Mason Marchment.

[LAUGHTER]

I can see it now. I can see it. I can at least.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: At least there's Denis-- oh no, no Denis Malkin.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Sam, do you want this--

- Hey, you know what? He's a point per game in the Swiss league.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Olympian Denis Malkin.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Sam, go ahead all this one before Omar drowns himself into tears-- in his own tears, essentially.

SAM CHANG: I'm just actually going to say something that might make Omar happy. I think the Leafs had a great month.

- Oh.

SAM CHANG: That's my [INAUDIBLE].

[LAUGHTER]

- Oh.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's good. Look, we're not--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Good record.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: We don't have to just-- yeah, that's good. We don't have to just dunk on the Leafs and dunk on Omar. We can say nice things about them. They look good in the regular season.

SAM CHANG: Yeah.

- I mean, they're 7, 2, and 1 in their last 10, right? That's good.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's pretty good.

- That's great, right? But it's the way that it's happening that's concerning. You know, the Leafs went from blowing 3-1 leads to not being able to win until the team is up 3-1, right? So it's like, hey.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I don't know. I think you should like the fact that the Leafs are able to come back and win those games. That really shows-- that's just good for any team. It's resolve, fight. Like, I understand for your heart and for other people's blood pressure it's not good. But, like, for those teams, they remember those-- they remember those comeback wins. And when they find themselves in the shit again, they can always go back to them and be like, hey, we've done this before.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Absolutely. It's very important to be able to come back from a 3-1 deficit. They're very important. Very, very important to come down from a 3-1 deficit.

- 3-1, 4-1--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: --when you have an opportunity.

SAM CHANG: 4-1.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: OK. Where are the Leafs then? If Colorado's one, Florida's two-- I don't know if that's unanimous. Omar, where are the Leafs?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, where are the Leafs?

- Man, they're probably-- I mean, I guess they're-- overall, I mean, I guess you can argue three or four. I mean, I think there-- I think there are-- because there's so many factors that kind of play in, and I think the Leafs are playing a style of hockey right now that is very-- you need the opponent to mess up, you know? And, like, their last couple of opponents it's like it's almost as if they've kind of like relied on it.

It's like, hey, yes, Detroit came at us-- came at us very quick. You know, they got a lead. They're outskating us. But you know what? We're the Leafs. We'll score when we have our opportunities, and that's what happened. It happened with Detroit, happened with New Jersey.

But it's like when you get to the tougher teams, they're not going to give you that mile to actually come back. They're going to shut things down.

Like, again, I look at Tampa who has the ability to light you up. But hey, when they want to, like, shut things down defensively, like, they do it. So it's that aspect that's like, I don't know if the Leafs can do that consistently.

Now, again, going back to November where they were doing that-- they were playing a more secure game. But just as of late, like, yes, they've been getting the wins, and it sucks. It sucks to clamp down on them when they're winning games, but it's like we all know what happened last year. We all know that, like, winning games in the regular season is one thing. But, like, winning them the, quote, unquote, right way is another.

So it's like I can't, like, enjoy all this-- all of this, like, you know, positive chaos because in the back of my mind I'm like, are they going to clean this up before April or are we just going to like walk into the first round and say like, hey, let's go? Let's, you know, scoring goals and all that type of stuff.

So I think Pittsburgh's done a lot of good things, honestly. And, you know, I wouldn't be surprised if Pittsburgh ends up being one of those, like, sneaky, like, "where the heck did you come from teams," like, in the playoffs. So I don't-- I don't know. I don't know. It's very tough to kind of judge where the Leafs are, I guess, but we'll see [INAUDIBLE].

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I think they're outside the top five. I think they're outside of the top five of the good teams.

A small note on Pittsburgh. When Cuth and I were doing the playoffs last year on the "Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast," I believe I had Pittsburgh in the Stanley Cup Final. And I think they will [INAUDIBLE] first-round series because it was awful. But they're a team with those wily veterans, those very skilled players, and Tristan Jarry actually playing really well this year. They might be able to get the job done when it comes time for them to play in the playoffs.

But for the Toronto Maple Leafs right now, they're not better than Colorado. They're not better than Florida. They're not better than Tampa.

- Nope.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: They're not better than Carolina.

- No.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And I don't think they're better than the Rangers either. But the Rangers are that team--

- No. Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --that a lot of people are very, like, see-sawing over, and people are wondering if they're like an analytic anomaly or whatever, but I like the Rangers this year.

- Yo, Shesterkin--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I like what they've done with their team.

- Shesterkin can steal a round, man. I don't want the Rangers-- if I'm a team, I don't want the Rangers in the first round. Shesterkin can steal a round.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Is there a Leafs-- is there a team the Leafs would actually want in the first round?

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I mean, we're running out of teams.

SAM CHANG: I feel like Omar has listed, like, most of the teams the Leafs might face in the first round.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: They don't even want the Bruins.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Literally. I'd take the Rangers over the Bruins, Panthers, or Lightning if I'm the Leafs.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's fair.

- I don't know.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's very fair because the Rangers don't have that playoff--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: You've got to win the division to do that, though.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Or come to the wild card.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's true. That's also possible too, but yeah.

No, I think with the teams as they are right now-- remember, we're at the all-star break. This could all change. The Edmonton Oilers could go on, like, a 15-game winning streak and put themselves in this conversation. Another team could easily fall off.

I think I saw some tweet yesterday about how, like, the Bruins, I think, are, like, four points out of the Leafs for that third and final playoff spot in the Atlantic. I'm like, could you imagine if, like, the Bruins went on a good run and, like, the Leafs, like, fell out and--

- Oh my God. You're right.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: But, like, for context, the Leafs have a bunch of games in hand on a bunch of teams in their division and at least two on the Bruins. So, like, the Leafs could, like, win games and catch up. Like, this is not a situation where, like, they're going to fall out of the playoffs and then they're going to miss. Like, I mean, we can always go back to this clip if that inevitably happens, but, like, no, it's not going to happen. The Maple Leafs are going to make the playoffs. You don't have to worry about that.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I mean, they've got games too on Florida. I think if the Leafs win all their games in hand, they'd be tied with Florida. So we're talking about a team that's, like, pretty clearly one of the regular season's elite, comfortably going to make the playoffs. We already know what eight teams are going to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. It's just where they land and how the Leafs act when they get there.

I mean, you mention Tampa, Omar. I think the special thing about them is they don't necessarily have to show it in the regular season, but they're a team in the playoffs that can win so many different ways. And I don't think Florida has proven they can win in multiple ways-- maybe a little bit. They're a tough team, but they obviously can score goals as well.

Colorado has had that problem where they've just been sort of-- they just lost their identity when they run into a team like Vegas. Carolina has that ability to win multiple ways I think, but they haven't proven it in the playoffs.

So all these teams we're talking about at the very top, the small group we think is elite, they haven't really proven anything other than Tampa, and Tampa is among that group. So maybe we should be looking at them a little bit more Seriously

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's a very, very good point.

I'm going to move to another topic before we give Omar any more reason to worry about the Leafs.

