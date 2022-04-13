Ranking the most cancellable NHL takes

From Tyson Nash doubling down on Trevor Zegras, the unwritten rules around jersey numbers and whether ironman streaks hold merit, the Zone Time crew break down some of the most cancellable NHL takes.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Avry, why don't you give us a cancellable NHL take?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: It is one that I've been on Twitter for quite some time. If you're not in the NHL, and you want to wear 99, go ahead and wear it. Who cares?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh my Lord.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: The number is not retired in the AHL, the CHL, or Europe. It's retired only in the NHL. If you want to wear it overseas, go right ahead.

Nick Backstrom wore it in the KHL and people got mad at him for doing that. Is the KHL retiring 99 anytime soon? No! Who cares? Who gives a crap? It's a number!

When Mikko Koskinen picked 19 to wear for the Oilers, people said, oh, it's not a goalie number. So? Why does it bug you so much if a player doesn't wear a number that fits your standards? It's stupid!

JULIAN MCKENZIE: You care a lot about this thing. You've made that very clear on Twitter.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: It doesn't make any sense! Like, it's two numbers! Is it hurting you in any way, shape, or form? Who cares? It's a number!

OMAR: It is an interesting thing, man. I remember when Matthews got drafted, people were like confused why he wore 34. Because the numbers in the low 30s are usually goalie numbers. And people were saying like, now he's a goalie? Why is he wearing 34?

Or remember when Josh Ho-Sang wore 66? People were mad. Or when Nylander changed his number to 88, people are like, oh he's disrespecting Eric Lindros! Like what the--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Maple Leafs legend! Leafs legend Eric Lindros!

OMAR: Eric Lindros! Like, what?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I don't get this! It's so stupid! Why does it bug you so much? These are the same people who loved when Daren Puppa, back in the day, wore 93 with the Lightning. Or when Hextall wore-- it's so dumb! Who cares?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: So would you wear 99?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Hell yeah! If I could, if I was allowed, yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: In like a ball hockey league?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yeah! It's a number.

SAM CHANG: The only reason I thought that was so funny because the person they picked, I think they tagged Mark Messier in the tweet. That's where your take came from. And I was like, dude, part of the reason Canucks fans hate Mark Messier is because he took the unofficially retired number of Wayne Maki and disrespected a dead man.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: What? That's where that's from?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: True story.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It is not his leadership qualities? Not the Lay's ads?

SAM CHANG: That was just one on a long list of things we hate about Mark Messier.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: We should do like a whole segment of reasons why Vancouver Canucks fans hate Mark Messier. I think the Vancouver base of fans who listen to the show would very much appreciate that.

Sam, do you have a cancellable NHL take? You could just dunk on somebody if you want. That's all we just want to see from Sam all the time.

SAM CHANG: My cancellable NHL take, and I admit that it's completely biased and probably factually wrong, is I think Patrick Roy is the greatest NHL goaltender of all time.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I don't know if that's factually wrong.

OMAR: I don't know if that's true.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's not wrong.

OMAR: A lot of people would argue against that, though. But yeah--

SAM CHANG: Yeah, there's going to be a lot of angry Hasek fans in the mentions after this.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Martin Brodeur-- There are a lot of people in New Jersey along the Turnpike who would be very upset at your take.

SAM CHANG: You know what? I accept the Hasek arguments. I think that's arguable. I just don't respect Brodeur for a lot of reasons, including he basically played till he literally couldn't play anymore just to try to stretch out his records.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I mean, it ain't tricking if you got it. Like, why not? Why not let him just play? Patrick Marleau wanted to play until he had that record for most games played.

SAM CHANG: Actually maybe that's my cancellable take. I don't think records that are built on purely dragging it out rather than being at the top of your game should be recognized.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Oh!

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh! So what about the iron man streak? So you don't rock with that at all?

SAM CHANG: I also think iron man streaks are really stupid.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Wow!

SAM CHANG: I'm just on a roll now. Listen, I think it's ridiculous that Phil Kessel played like a shift in one game before his kid was born so that he could keep that streak. I think that's ridiculous.

OMAR: Yeah, he hit the SpongeBob meme. He was like, "ight I'm out." Played one shift and, like, I'm gone. [LAUGHS]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: But Sam, the birth to a child is hard. He has to be there for that. What could you?

SAM CHANG: Right. He should have just been there instead of playing a shift in a game for a stupid streak.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Well, there's a way to fix that, though. The league could say a game played is you playing 30 seconds or playing three shifts to count as a game played, as opposed to just one shift in one game. There's a way to get around that, I feel.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Sam, as a joke I almost said, what do you know about giving birth to a child?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Whoa! Cancel Julian! Cancel Julian!

[LAUGHTER]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Cancel culture does not exist.

OMAR: Oh my God.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I'll be quiet on that anyways.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, you know what? I'm going to just be quiet about that.

[LAUGHTER]

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: We could've gone to a wild place right there. We could've gone to a wild place on that topic.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: This is "Zone Time." We literally started the show with subtweets at somebody. You already know who it is. What else, where else could we go with this damn show?

Anyway, before I get myself in more trouble, I guess. Omar, give us your most cancellable NHL take.

OMAR: I don't know if it's cancellable, because I think a lot of people agree with it. But I have like two things that I've always wanted.

First, if you lose in overtime, you lost the game. You don't get a point.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Boooo!

OMAR: No, the extra point in overtime is so stupid.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Tired of people calling this a loser point!

OMAR: I can't stand it, man. Because I look at the standings a lot. Because you have to--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Really?

OMAR: Yes. You know, you have to do the whole dreadful "Who are the Leafs going to face in the first round?" thing.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I don't have to do that at all, but fine.

OMAR: Yeah.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Nor do I.

OMAR: And I look at it, and it's like there are so many teams who have 10 or more overtime losses. And I'm like, what the heck is-- I don't know, man. I just feel like, if you lose, you lost the game. I don't think you should get a point for that.

Second thing, I don't know if this is cancellable either. If you take a penalty or if the team gets a penalty and you score on the delayed penalty, you should still get that penalty. That never made sense to me.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Mm-hmm

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's right.

OMAR: That never made sense to me. Like, you get the extra attacker, you score, and the penalty's gone. No, the player still did the thing. He still did that thing.

So those are two, I guess. I guess the first one would be more cancellable than the second. But like yeah, man. If you lose the game, you lose the fricking game. I'm tired of the whole extra point thing.

Because then you get to a point where it's like, oh it's an East Coast team versus a West Coast team and the game is tied. And it's like OK, we're only going to play each other twice. Let's just stretch the game out. We get to overtime, we get a point. We'll decide in overtime.

No, screw that. You lose an overtime, you lose the game. No points.