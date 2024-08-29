Rangers vs. White Sox Highlights
Corey Seager and the Rangers take on Andrew Benintendi and the White Sox on August 29, 2024
For the first time in franchise history, the White Sox have lost at least 100 games in back-to-back seasons.
Valdez came painfully close to recording his second career no-hitter.
The Patriots are going with the veteran QB to start the season.
The 29-year-old Cook spent the 2023 season with the Jets and Ravens.
Fandom as a whole is rapidly changing across the sports landscape, but nowhere is that more apparent than in college football.
Odunze predicts the Bears will feature an explosive passing game. Odunze’s own versatile skills could literally and figuratively take the WR cast over the top.
Sargeant, the lone American in F1, scored just one point across 36 F1 races.
Cook is reportedly flying to meet with the Cowboys on Monday.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in their Week 0 opener played in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining for the win.