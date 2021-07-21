Rangers vs. Tigers Highlights

The Canadian Press

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman and Eric Haase homered as the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to five games with a rain-delayed 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. The Rangers have lost seven straight and been outscored 43-3 in five games since the All-Star break. They were shut out in the previous three before Tuesday. Tarik Skubal (6-8) got the win, giving up one run and four hits in six innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. Three relievers finished fo