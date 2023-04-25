Rangers vs. Reds Highlights

TORONTO — It's been two years since Nate Pearson donned a Blue Jays jersey. He's looking forward to showing Toronto fans the pitcher he's become. Pearson was recalled from the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday after right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was put on Toronto's 15-day injured list. The 26-year-old Pearson last pitched for the Blue Jays in October 2021. "I've definitely grown mentally," said Pearson, sitting in the home dugout at Rogers Centre. "Just more at peace
The home run jacket isn't worn in Toronto anymore, but a new team has taken up the torch.
The Pirates are off to a 16-7 start, their best since the 1992 club of Barry Bonds and Doug Drabek and Co. won 16 of their first 22.
Comedian and actor was posing for photos with other fans when the incident took place
Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in seven shutout innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back homers following an error by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Sunday. The Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 18 games and took two of three in the Bronx to hand New York its first series loss.
A portion of a tube frame intruding into a NASCAR cabin is terrifying, but this impact would have looked different on the driver's side.
Alex Kerfoot's deflection in overtime capped off a dramatic comeback for the Maple Leafs as they took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Lightning.
Ex NBA great Vince Carter thinks Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic can work for the Mavericks, but has major concerns
Mackenzie Mahler finished in first place in the senior ladies category at the World Irish Dancing Championships held earlier this month in Montreal. It's a childhood dream come true for the Calgary woman, who has been dancing since she was six years old.
TORONTO — Cavan Biggio's three-run homer handed the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-2 win over the struggling Chicago White Sox on Monday. Whit Merrifield's RBI double also came in the fourth inning as Toronto (14-9) won back-to-back games. Matt Chapman added a late RBI double in the seventh. Chris Bassitt (3-2) allowed just two runs on three hits and three walks, getting four strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings before leaving the game with lower back tightness. Relievers Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., Tim Mayza a
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani were part of three consecutive home runs as the Angels came from behind against the Royals.
The Lakers star pushed back against a staffer trying to set him straight on the rules in front of reporters.
"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we'll never forget it," Reynolds said
On a busy night, much of the combat sports community paid focus on the anticipated boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.
Jay Fear, who has terminal cancer, has an "incredible 24 hours" meeting the star Wrexham co-owner.
They accuse wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Singh of abusing athletes - an allegation he denies.
WWE is bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship! Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, announced this week on Monday Night Raw that the coveted championship will make its return after a decade in retirement. The title was unified with the WWE Championship back in 2013. (Note: Randy Orton was the last person to hold the title.) […]
It was a simple moment, a minuscule measure of time that brought ecstasy and closure. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could easily have intruded. Many would have done. But no, as Ben Tozer and Luke Young lifted the National League trophy, Wrexham’s Hollywood owners stood out of shot. Then they bounced up and down gleefully like the supporters they are, joy unbridled at sealing a return to the Football League – 15 years to the day since the club departed via the cellar door.
The Brewers, angered by last year's trade of Josh Hader, have recovered and are off to sizzling start.