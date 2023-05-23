Rangers vs. Pirates Highlights

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extending the longest active hitting streak in the majors to 15 games with a homer, double and two RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 Monday night. Pavin Smith also homered for the Diamondbacks, who have won eight of their last 10 games and five of seven on their nine-game trip to Oakland, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott hit solo homers for the Phillies, who have lost six of their last eight gam