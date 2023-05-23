Rangers vs. Pirates Highlights
Marcano's grand slam leads the Pirates to a 6-4 win
The Blue Jays made a big splash when they traded for Daulton Varsho last offseason, but has the move paid off so far?
John Schneider and the Blue Jays are feeling the pressure after a disastrous 10-game homestand came to an unceremonious end on Sunday.
The Angels' inability to build a playoff contender means Shohei Ohtani is likely on his way out. His teammates are cherishing the daily displays of greatness.
Hunter Dozier, a former first-round pick by the Royals, signed a four-year contract in 2021.
Max Muncy is ejected and Clayton Kershaw fails to make it out of the fourth inning for the second game in a row in the Dodgers' 10-5 loss to the Cardinals.
"Why am I better at golf than you?"
‘It means a lot coming from him,’ Panthers star Aleksander Barkov said.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Wikimedia CommonsVladimir Solovyov is one of Russia’s top-tier propagandists, omnipresent on the airwaves of the state media and twice decorated by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his service to the Kremlin. He often derides the West as “satanic,” and refers to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “holy war.” Scarcely a broadcast goes by without Solovyov calling for nuclear strikes against the United States and its allies.As it turns o
Reba McEntire is a new host of the Voice, and in a show of support, her longtime boyfriend Rex Linn posted a fun photo of Reba. See it here.
Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and son Bronze
After UFC president Dana White rattled off criticisms Saturday, Francis Ngannou responded Sunday with a numbered list.
Days after he was let go by the Maple Leafs, Kyle Dubas will reportedly meet with the Pittsburgh Penguins for openings in their front office.
Carlos Alcaraz replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, earning the top seeding at the French Open, and Daniil Medvedev's Italian Open title moved him up to No. 2 ahead of the year's second Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic's loss in the fourth round as the defending champion in Rome dropped him to No. 3.
The bout is still without a date and location, with McGregor also absent from the Usada testing pool
It was the first game this season to see both opposing managers get ejected.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don shares his top waiver wire recommendations for Week 8, headlined by a pair of Dodgers pitching prospects.
Celebrities were in attendance, as usual, to watch the Lakers on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extending the longest active hitting streak in the majors to 15 games with a homer, double and two RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 Monday night. Pavin Smith also homered for the Diamondbacks, who have won eight of their last 10 games and five of seven on their nine-game trip to Oakland, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott hit solo homers for the Phillies, who have lost six of their last eight gam
As expected, Tiger Woods will miss this year's U.S. Open as he continues to recover from surgery.
Medvedev claimed his first tour-level title on the surface with a 7-5 7-5 victory.