Rangers vs. Orioles Highlights
Max Scherzer and the Rangers take on Albert Suárez and the Orioles on June 28, 2024
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
"I was a little taken aback by that, and that was the moment that I began to think that maybe this wasn’t going to work out."
One of the NBA's great point guard rivalries went from the court to the ring for "WWE SmackDown."
Jordan Shusterman is joined by guest host Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry as they try to figure out what’s gone wrong for the defending champs, as well as give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla and preview the weekend slate in baseball.
The draft is in the rearview mirror and now the NBA turns its attention to free agency.
Messi has been dealing with an injured thigh and hamstring through two games of the tournament.
It was a long shot for Mercedes to get Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
Continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series we take a look at who could be this year's Rachaad White: A dead zone RB that ends up becoming a top ten fantasy RB at the end of the season. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon to identify this year's RB dead zone and pick which RB could become the king of the RB dead zone.
Krysten Peek, Tom Haberstroh & Lamar Hurd react to night one of the 2024 NBA draft, including the selection of four French players, Zach Edey going to Memphis within the top ten and why there's a chance Bronny James might not be wearing purple and gold in his future.
Where will LeBron James' son be taken in the second?
The second round of the NBA Draft will kick off on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
Georgia had never qualified for a major tournament before Euro 2024.
For the second straight 2024 Copa América match at SoFi Stadium, the “home” team failed to deliver.
The injury will cause Porziņģis to miss Olympic qualifying for Latvia.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine if there’s reason for concern with Gerrit Cole after two rough outings, drama within the college baseball world, who might be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby and ask why some players don’t have a home run yet this season.