Rangers vs. Mariners Highlights

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run homer for the second straight night, Nolan Arenado added a solo shot and the St. Louis Cardinals won 8-6 Friday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost 12 straight games. Arizona trailed 8-5 entering the ninth but loaded the bases with one out. Ketel Marte pushed home a run with an RBI groundout, but Daniel Ponce de Leon got Josh Rojas to ground out on a slow roller to end the game. The Cardinals never trailed, jumping to a 4-0 lead in the first. Paul Goldschmidt had a sacrifice fly, Yadier Molina added an RBI double and O’Neill’s homer easily cleared the left field wall. O'Neill has homered in his first two games since returning from the 10-day injured list because of fracture in his left middle finger that kept him out of the lineup for nearly two weeks. Even with the missed time, he has 10 homers this year. Arenado added a solo homer in the third that just cleared David Peralta's glove over the left field fence. It was the third baseman's 11th homer of the season and pushed the St. Louis lead to 5-2. Jake Woodford (1-0) earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while striking out six. Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo gave up three runs over 4 1/3 innings. He walked six, gave up five hits and struck out three. The Diamondbacks trailed 7-3 entering the eighth but pulled within 7-5 on Eduardo Escobar's bases-loaded single that scored Tim Locastro and Marte. Arizona's Madison Bumgarner (4-5) struggled from the outset, walking the first two batters and giving up four runs in the first . He made it just four innings, giving up seven runs, including six earned on five hits and four walks. He struck out four. The Diamondbacks have lost 21 of their past 24 games dating to May 4. Bumgarner had a good stretch of outings from mid-April to mid-May, giving the D-backs hope that the four-time All-Star would have big bounce-back season after a tough 2020. But the left hander has given up 13 earned runs over his past 14 innings and his ERA has slowly climbed to 5.15. Arizona scored a run in each of the first three innings, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with the Cardinals. Pavin Smith had a double and triple. Josh Reddick had three hits, including a double. TRAINER'S ROOM Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (right forearm strain) won't throw for the next four to six weeks while he rests his arm. Manager Mike Shildt said there is no structural damage in Mikolas' elbow and the team is hopeful he'll be able to return this season. Mikolas was hurt on May 22 in his first start of the season against the Cubs. Diamondbacks: 1B Christian Walker (strained oblique) hit a homer and had three RBIs on Thursday night for Triple-A Reno. Manager Torey Lovullo said Walker is nearing a return to the big leagues. UP NEXT Arizona sends RHP Seth Frankoff (0-1, 7.27 ERA) to the mound on Saturday night. He'll face Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (2-4, 3.95). Frankoff will be making his third career MLB start and will be facing the Cardinals for the first time. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tommy Pham both homered, then helped out with an RBI each in a seven-run 11th inning that sent the San Diego Padres over the Houston Astros 10-3 on Friday night. The Padres improved to an MLB-best 7-0 in interleague play this season. The Astros have lost five of six overall. Pham’s homer came in the third inning and Tatis tied it at 2-all with his solo shot in the eighth. It was tied at 3-all to start the 11th when Victor Caratini singled off Brooks Raley (2-3), setting up RBI singles by Ha-Seong Kim and Pham. Brandon Bielak relieved and Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI single with one out and Tatis added a sacrifice fly that made it 7-3 before things really got out of hand. Jorge Mateo reached on an error by second baseman Jose Altuve and a double by Wil Myers sent another runner home. Jurickson Profar’s single on a ground ball to center field scored two more. Manny Machado was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk in his first start since May 19 when he slapped a double off Ryne Stanek to score Pham and make it 3-2 to start the 10th. Machado, who has been hampered by a shoulder injury, pinch hit in the last two games. The Astros tied it in the bottom of the 10th when Alex Bregman scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Chas McCormick off Mark Melancon (1-0) to make it 3-all. Altuve flied out with the bases loaded to end the inning. Though Melancon was credited with the win, he also got a blown save, his first of the season after converting his first 17 opportunities. McCormick hit a two-run homer in the fourth. There was one out in the eighth when Tatis launched an off-speed pitch onto the train tracks atop left field for his 14th homer to tie it at 2. The Astros got four innings out of Framber Valdez in his season debut after he fractured his left index finger in his first spring start. He allowed two hits and a run with four strikeouts. Cristian Javier, who was moved to the bullpen with the return of Valdez, took over and gave up two hits and a run in four innings. San Diego starter Dinelson Lamet yielded five hits and two runs with two walks in three-plus innings in his first start since May 11 after making two relief appearances. Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer was hit by a pitch on the upper right arm in the second inning. He remained in the game to run the bases before he was replaced in the lineup by Mateo in the bottom of the inning. TRAINER’S ROOM Padres: C Austin Nola was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained knee on Friday. ... C Webster Rivas, a 30-year-old who played 11 years in the minors, was called up from Triple-A El Paso to take his place and made his major league debut on Friday night. He went 0 for 3. Astros: DH Yordan Alvarez missed a second straight game with a sore right wrist. ... OF Michael Brantley was placed on the injured list on Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, with tightness in his right hamstring. ... LHP Kent Emanuel was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Wednesday, with left elbow soreness. ... C Jason Castro was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with left Achilles tendon soreness. UP NEXT Houston’s Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 10.13 ERA), who has been out since April 24 with a strained muscle in his right arm, will come off the injured list to start against Yu Darvish (5-1, 1.75) when the series continues Saturday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Lewis doubled and scored Seattle’s first run, then hit a two-run opposite-field homer an inning later that proved to be the difference in the Mariners' 3-2 win over Texas on Friday night, the 10th straight road loss for the Rangers. It’s been a quiet start to the season for Lewis, last year’s American League Rookie of the Year. He missed most of the first month recovering from a bruised knee and struggled at the plate the first couple of weeks. His swing looked just fine against Texas starter Jordan Lyles. Lewis roped a ground-rule double that one-hopped the fence in center field leading off the second inning. He scored on Ty France’s RBI single. An inning later, Lewis stayed with a curveball from Lyles and drove it out to right field for his fifth homer of the season. The ball barely cleared the fence and eluded the glove of right fielder Joey Gallo. Seattle has followed up a six-game losing streak by winning four of five. The Rangers 10-game road losing streak is their longest since 2014. They haven’t won away from Arlington since May 6 at Minnesota. Lyles (2-4) settled down after Lewis' home run thanks largely to his curveball that he threw 42% of the time and landed for strikes. Lyles retired nine of the final 11 he faced, including five of his eight strikeouts. Texas continued to scuffle at the plate. Seattle starter Justus Sheffield was hit hard, but the Rangers could only manage two runs off the lefty over five innings. Khris Davis’ sacrifice fly scored Adolis García in the fourth and Isiah Kiner-Falefa capped three straight hits with an RBI single in the fifth. The Rangers missed out on a big inning in the fifth as Jose Trevino was thrown out trying to advance to third and Nick Solak was thrown out at second trying to advance on a wild pitch to end the inning. Sheffield (4-4) allowed six hits and struck out one. Anthony Misiewicz struck out the side in the sixth and JT Chargios worked the seventh. Keynan Middleton gave up a two-out double and a walk in the eight. Erik Swanson entered and struck out García on a 96 mph fastball to end the threat. Swanson gave up a walk and two-out single to Brock Holt in the ninth but got Jason Martin to pop out to finish his first save. TRAINER’S ROOM Mariners: IF Shed Long Jr. began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. Long has been out all season due to a stress fracture in his right shin and had setbacks in the recovery process. Long appeared in 34 games last season for the Mariners. UP NEXT Rangers: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 4.53) threw seven shutout innings in his last start against Houston. Foltynewicz has thrown at least six innings in three of his past five starts. Mariners: RHP Justin Dunn (1-2, 3.40) allowed just one run and one hit over five innings in his last start against San Diego. Dunn has allowed three earned runs or less in all eight of his starts but has yet to finish six innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Riley has entered his name in the NBA draft after helping UCLA to the Final Four. The redshirt junior forward averaged career highs of 10 points and 5.4 rebounds while starting all 31 games for the Bruins this season. In six NCAA Tournament games, Riley averaged nine points, six rebounds and 1.3 blocks. UCLA lost to eventual runner-up Gonzaga in the national semifinals. Riley submitted his name for consideration in the draft just ahead of Sunday’s deadline. "I’ve encouraged Cody to take advantage of this time and this evaluation process,” coach Mick Cronin said. “I know that he wants to see where he fits at the next level and where he needs to improve.” Riley joins teammate Johnny Juzang in entering the draft. Riley has left open the possibility of returning to Westwood. The NCAA’s deadline for a player to withdraw his name is July 7. Cronin said Riley has been working out with the Bruins this spring and is close to graduating. Riley turned his college career around after being suspended as a freshman for his involvement in a shoplifting scandal during the team’s visit to China under former coach Steve Alford to begin the 2017-18 season. “Cody has been at UCLA for four years, has grown up a lot on and off the court, and has been a joy to coach,” Cronin said. “He’s been a warrior for us.” ___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jed Lowrie scored the tiebreaking run from second base in the seventh inning after left fielder Justin Upton bobbled Matt Chapman’s single, Bob Melvin tied the Oakland record for managerial wins and the Athletics beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Friday night. Ohtani walked Lowrie on four pitches leading off the seventh and then walked Mitch Moreland. Chapman followed with a soft single to left that Upton struggled to pick up, allowing Lowrie to score easily. Seth Brown added an RBI single. Elvis Andrus had two hits to help the A’s to their third straight win. Ohtani (1-1) was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday after getting stuck in a traffic jam coming from San Francisco that delayed his arrival to the Oakland Coliseum. Although Ohtani didn’t seem bothered by getting pushed back a day — “I think he slept here last night,” Angels manager Joe Maddon joked before the game — the A’s eventually wore him down. Ohtani allowed three earned runs and three hits but had control problems late. He walked four and hit Mark Canha with a pitch in the back three innings after a similar fastball that just missed Canha had players from both teams streaming onto the field. David Fletcher had an RBI single in the seventh, ending the Angels' 18-inning scoreless funk. The win was Melvin’s 708th as A’s manager, tying him with current White Sox skipper Tony La Russa for most in Oakland history. Connie Mack owns the franchise record with 3,582 victories. Yusmeiro Petit (7-0) retired four batters to win. Lou Trivino pitched the ninth for his seventh save. A’s starter Sean Manaea had eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. The lefty allowed one run and six hits with three walks. Manaea hadn’t walked more than two since opening day. TRAINER’S ROOM Angels: SS José Iglesias was placed on the injured list but took batting practice before the game. Iglesias left Tuesday’s game against Texas with a left hamstring strain. Athletics: CF Ramon Laureano was held out because of right groin tightness. ... A.J. Puk was reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. The lefty will initially work out of the bullpen on his way back from a strained left biceps injury. … LHP Reymin Guduan was placed on the 10-day IL because of a strained right groin. Jordan Weems was recalled from Las Vegas. UP NEXT Angels RHP Alex Cobb (2-2, 4.78 ERA) faces the A’s for the first time since Sept. 11, 2018 when he was with the Baltimore Orioles. Cobb is 4-3 in 10 career starts against Oakland. RHP Frankie Montas (5-4, 4.92) pitches for the A’s and has allowed a career-high 11 home runs, third-most in the American League. __ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Paul George added 29 and the Los Angeles Clippers spoiled Luka Doncic's home playoff debut, beating the Dallas Mavericks 118-108 on Friday night to get back in the first-round playoff series. The Clippers bounced back from two losses at home by withstanding a huge early surge by the Mavericks in front of their biggest — and loudest — crowd by far this season. Dallas takes a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 on Sunday night. Doncic fed the frenzy of 17,705 fans, more than three times the size of any crowd in a season that started with an empty arena, by making his first four shots, three of them 3-pointers, on his way to a playoff career-high 44 points as Dallas took a 30-11 lead. LA's 14-0 run erased most of the deficit before the end of the first quarter, and George gave the Clippers their first lead on a 3-pointer in the second quarter. The Clippers ended a five-game postseason losing streak going back to last year's Florida playoff bubble, when LA beat Dallas in six games in the first round before blowing a 3-1 lead in the second round against Denver. Leonard made his first eight shots — three of them on the 14-0 run that quieted the crowd — and George scored 22 points before halftime on 10-of-13 shooting. Marcus Morris hit three corner 3s in front of the Dallas bench in the fourth quarter to help the Clippers stay comfortably in front. Morris turned to talk to the Dallas players a little more with each make, finally getting a technical on the third one after giving LA a 112-110 lead with less than four minutes remaining. He fouled out moments later but had already done his damage with nine of his 15 points in the fourth. That wasn't the only chippy moment. Doncic and Patrick Beverley got double technicals after a brief skirmish in the first half, and Dallas center Willie Cauley-Stein was called for a flagrant foul and a technical in separate run-ins with Terance Mann. The first home playoff game for the Mavericks in five years was also the first at American Airlines Center for everyone on their roster except Dwight Powell, who played just three minutes late. The nerves might have shown. While Doncic already had his third 30-point game of the series before the fourth quarter, the supporting cast wasn't nearly as effective as it was in LA. Kristaps Porzingis scored six points in the first five minutes but just three the rest of the way. He and Dorian Finney-Smith were 3 of 10 from the field, and Tim Hardaway Jr. was 4 of 14 and scored 12 points after averaging 25 in the first two games. TIP-INS Clippers: F Serge Ibaka didn't play because of a back injury that sidelined him for 30 consecutive regular-season games before he played the final two. Ibaka played the first two games of the series but was limited to six minutes in Game 2. ... Reggie Jackson was the other LA player in double figures with 16. Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki attended again after showing up for Game 2 in Los Angeles. He and J.J. Barea, another member of the 2011 championship team, got huge ovations when shown on the video board. ... The Mavericks held a COVID-19 vaccination drive outside the arena until about halftime and plan to do the same for Game 4. ... Maxi Kleber and Jalen Brunson scored 14 points apiece. ... Doncic had nine rebounds and nine assists. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press