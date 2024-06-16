Rangers vs. Mariners Highlights
Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners defeat Marcus Semien and the Rangers defeat 7-5
Mitchell Daly's 10th inning home run gave Kentucky a walk-off win over NC State on Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
Round 2 of the 124th U.S. Open is underway.
The deal reportedly contains $200 million in guaranteed money.
The USMNT entered a showdown with Brazil on the brink of crisis. It responded with a valiant effort and has steadied itself entering Copa América.
Team USA is down, but not out.
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots he faced during Florida's 3-0 victory.
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
To conclude our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' we do a deep dive on rookie WR production through the years. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to look at historical data of rookies over the past ten seasons to see how rookie WR are becoming more and more fantasy viable from the get-go. The two in the second half of the show attempt to identify which rookie WR you can trust in this class to bring you instant fantasy success this season.
The Buffaloes' preseason win total sits at 5.5. They're getting the most bets of any college football team on either side of that number.
The Yanks head home after a very successful nine-game California trip — they went 7-2 — for a series against (who else?) their all-time punching bag: the Minnesota Twins.