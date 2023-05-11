Rangers vs. Mariners Highlights
Marcus Semien crushed a solo home run and Dane Dunning struck out five batters to lead the Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Mariners
CINCINNATI (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched seven innings of two-hit ball for his first victory with the Mets, and Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 13th home run as New York squeezed out a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. Brandon Nimmo had three hits for the Mets, including a go-ahead single in the fourth to help New York win for only the fourth time in 16 games. Cincinnati had been the only major league team Verlander had never beaten. The three-time Cy Young Award wi
Yusei Kikuchi has been a force for the Blue Jays so far this season, and he has a new pitch to thank for the success.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa scored on Bryce Harper’s hard-hit grounder in the 10th inning after Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette’s throwing error and the Philadelphia Phillies came back to defeat the Blue Jays 2-1 on Wednesday. With Sosa on second base to start the 10th, Tim Mayza (1-1) struck out Bryson Stott before walking Trea Turner to put runners on first and second with one out. Harper lined a bouncer toward the mound and Mayza made a good play to snare it and fired to second base to set
Is it expensive to eat at an MLB ballpark? It can depend on which stadium you are at, a USA TODAY analysis shows.
Baseball's revamped scheduling has been a boon for teams in the AL East, taking advantage of more games outside their gantlet of a division.
Trailing Nashville with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, St. Paul Saints first baseman Alex Kirilloff watched the 3-2 pitch go by for strike three. The game was being umped by the Automatic Ball-Strike system that Major League Baseball is testing in Triple-A this season, which means the strike was called by a computer and merely relayed to Kirilloff and the crowd by home plate umpire Brock Ballou. “Nobody complains about anything anymore with the strike zone because there’s nothing to complain about,” Saints manager Toby Gardenhire said after his first series with the so-called ”robo-ump."
With Toronto just a loss away from its season ending in excruciating fashion, head coach Sheldon Keefe is once again tinkering with his lines.
Pegula and Coco Gauff led criticism of the tournament organisers after they were denied the chance to speak after their doubles final
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz came face to face for the first time Tuesday ahead of their Aug. 5 boxing match.
Tiger Woods' golfer son Charlie is his mini-me both on and off the green
The pair are coaching opposing teams of fighters on the new season of the UFC television show
So many options
Thomas Gronnemark has been working with the club since 2018 but will not have his contract renewed
The Miami Grand Prix weekend was an odd one for Lewis Hamilton, summing up a trying couple of years at Mercedes. His 13th in qualifying was his worst performance since last year’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, arguably his poorest weekend of 2022 but at a time when Mercedes were still trying to get their heads around the new regulations and their descent down the order.
The Raptors have cast a wide net in the search for their new head coach, which now includes 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick.
Giannis Antetokounmpo issued a strongly worded social media post Tuesday after being left off the NBA all-defensive teams.
MONTREAL — A study of former National Hockey League players shows that enforcers who spent a lot of time dropping their gloves or in the penalty box lived significantly shorter lives than their peers. Researchers at Columbia University in New York reached the conclusion after analyzing data from 6,039 NHL players from 1967 to last spring. The study, published Wednesday in the JAMA Network Open, found that enforcers died on average a decade younger than comparable peers who were drafted at the sa
After spending four seasons with Washington State, DJ Rodman announced Tuesday he will be joining Bronny James at Southern California.
MONTREAL — It won’t be prized prospect Connor Bedard, but Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is confident he can add a “really good hockey player” after securing the No. 5 pick in Monday's NHL draft lottery. “Whether that player becomes a franchise player, I don't know,” Hughes said. “It's really difficult to say that, but it's a talented (draft class) and we're confident that we're getting a very talented player at five.” Montreal, which missed the playoffs for the second consecutiv
Teams have been forced to make significant judgement calls a full season early. And when it turns out to be the wrong one — as it was with Jones — a franchise can be backed into a costly corner.