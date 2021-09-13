Rangers vs. A's Highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Djokovic lost his first Grand Slam match all year, and Medvedev won his very first Grand Slam.
The Bills entered the season with Super Bowl dreams. They left Week 1 with their tails between their legs.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer as the Blue Jays overpowered the Orioles 22-7.
Jameis Winston looked as good as he ever has in his debut as the Saints' starting quarterback.
The Browns had a big upset win slip away.
Jalen Hurts didn't get the strongest votes of confidence this offseason.
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs
And then he took a perfect game into the eighth inning.
Hope was high in Indianapolis entering this season, with a lot of it hanging on a Wentz resurgence.
Scott Pianowski runs down the big winners and losers form Week 1, including a masterful performance by Kyler Murray.
Trevor Lawrence's debut for Jacksonville was his first regular-season loss ever. And it got worse from there.
America's fourth-largest city had better things to do on Sunday than pay to watch the Texans.
Leylah Fernandez captivated the tennis world with her US Open run.
The Blue Jays' roster looks a lot different from the start of the season. Here are the surging club's most notable mid-season moves.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge left Sunday night's game at the New York Mets in the middle of the third inning. Judge needed assistance from an athletic trainer while batting in the first inning, appearing to have trouble with a contact lens. Judge struck out in the first and third innings against Carlos Carrasco, dropping to 0 for 8 with eight strikeouts against him. He was replaced by Brett Gardner in center field in the bottom of the third. Judge, a three-time All-Star, has been
The Chiefs learned from the Patriots there is no shortcut to AFC supremacy. Now they're teaching it to Cleveland.
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev had outplayed the man he considers the best ever in tennis for about two hours. Then it was time to finish off Novak Djokovic. That's when Medvedev's serve and his body started to falter. He double-faulted on his first match point. He did the same thing on his next one while trying to end Djokovic's quest for a calendar-year Grand Slam. “Second one was like in the middle of the net,” Medvedev said. Eventually, he overcame the pressure and his opponent, beating Djo
LEEDS, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal to set Liverpool on its way to a 3-0 win over Leeds that was marred by a serious ankle injury to Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott on Sunday. Salah converted a cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 20th minute to become the 30th player to reach the milestone, with only four getting there quicker than the Egypt winger's 162 appearances. Fabinho poked in a second goal at a corner in the 50th and Sadio Mane added a third in
MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior sent his low shot into the net and rushed to the sideline, jumping over the barrier and going into the stands to be quickly engulfed by Real Madrid fans. It was a scene that wouldn't have been possible during the last 18 months. With goals by Vinícius Júnior and debutant Eduardo Camavinga and a hat trick by Karim Benzema, Madrid twice came from behind before comfortably beating Celta Vigo 5-2 in the Spanish league on Sunday. The game marked Madrid's return to the Sa
PARIS (AP) — Lyon secured its second win of the season under new coach Peter Bosz and moved up to seventh in the French league after beating Strasbourg 3-1 on Sunday. Former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri set up his first goal for Lyon when he assisted on central defender Jason Denayer’s 64th-minute header. New signing Jerome Boateng, who joined from Bayern Munich late in the summer transfer window, came on a few minutes before Denayer’s goal. Striker Moussa Dembele had put Lyon ahead after ju