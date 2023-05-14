Rangers vs A's Highlights

Associated Press

Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 Saturday. The Blue Jays won their second straight over the Braves, handing Atlanta its first series loss on the road this season. The Braves had won six straight series away from home to start the year before coming north to Canada.